Iranian College Offers Free Tuition to Expelled Jew-Hating U.S. Students

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A college in Iran has offered free tuition to American far-left students who were expelled for participating in anti-Israel protests, with one of the professors there calling the radicals “our people” who would take the side of Iran in a war with the United States.

The head of Shiraz University, Mohammad Moazzeni, made the scholarship proposal on state-run TV while discussing the widespread wave of Jew-hating protests on college and university campuses across the country, the New York Post reported.

“Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University and I think that other universities in Shiraz, as well as Fars Province, are also prepared,” he told Iranian state-owned Press TV.

However, a professor at the University of Tehran went even further by saying that these pro-Hamas supporters are “our people.”

“These [American students] are our people,” Professor Foad Izadi said.

He then explained that the reason why Iran was thrilled about these college uprisings was because pro-terror students were more likely to support the country if it went to war against the U.S.

“If tensions between America and Iran rise tomorrow or the day after, these are the people who will have to take to the streets to support Iran. Sooner or later, this kind of support for the Zionist regime by the American regime will diminish. It might not stop completely, but its diminishing is important. This is why the demonstrations [on US campuses] are important,” Izadi said.

Academic and legal analyst Jonathan Turley responded to the recent news by making fun of far-left students who would not be even able to survive in Iran because the only belief these students and Iranians share is a pure hatred of Jews.

“Now this could truly be educational… This could be the single most transformative educational experience of their lives… Iranian universities are making the ultimate pitch to come for free education and stay for the free amputations,” he wrote.