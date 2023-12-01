Rep. Loudermilk: Evidence Missing from Dems’ Jan. 6 Committee

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said Thursday that videotaped depositions have gone missing from the hundreds of interviews the Democrat-controlled Jan. 6 Committee conducted during its politicized investigation of the Capitol Hill protest-turned-riot.

“All of the videotapes of all depositions are gone,” Loudermilk told Just the News.

“We found out about this early in the investigation when I received a call from someone who was looking for some information off one of the videotapes, and we started searching, and we had none,” Loudermilk reportedly explained. “I wrote a letter to Bennie Thompson asking for them. And he confirmed that they did not preserve those types. He didn’t feel that they had to.”

But according to Loudermilk and others, Thompson was required to preserve any data and information and documents that are used in an official proceeding, as per House rules. Given that excerpts of some of the depositions were played during the Jan. 6 Committee’s show trial, they should have been preserved, he said.

According to Just the News, other evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee has been heavily redacted. And House Republicans have no records of who the witnesses were, what they said or why it is being used by the federal prosecutor in their case against Donald Trump, he said.

Loudermilk’s statements follow District Judge Tanya Chutkan denying Trump’s lawyers access to the videotaped depositions—asserting that written transcripts were just as good for his defense.

Reporter Julie Kelly surmised that Chutkan, the Biden administration and the Jan. 6 Committee are all working to conceal exonerating evidence from the former President.

“She clearly knows the videos are missing and will concoct any farfetched excuse to protect J6 committee and DOJ,” Kelly said.

J6 committee, DOJ/Special Counsel Jack Smith, and Judge Tanya Chutkan are covering up the destruction/concealment of videotaped interviews with roughly 1,000 witnesses to J6 committee. Chutkan just denied Trump's discovery request for videotapes–she actually thinks a witness's… pic.twitter.com/uAiCmG3ssb — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 1, 2023

Loudermilk’s statements also corroborate claims Fox News host Jesse Watters made in August, when he said the Jan. 6 Committee destroyed approximately half of its evidence.

“The Democrat-run Jan. 6 committee is missing one and a half terabytes of data,” Watters said at the time, noting that such a volume likely includes critical records of security failures on Capitol Hill, as well as video depositions from Trump’s Cabinet members.

The missing data will likely include emails and text messages, as well, according to Waters.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.