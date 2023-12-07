Communist China Uses Climate to ‘Subvert’ U.S.

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that China decided to become the world’s dominant world power by 2049 by making the United States energy-dependent on Chinese minerals while the leftist government in America pursues “green energy” policies.

“China is using climate to subvert the United States. China has gotten the United States and Western Europe, and really all the developed countries, hooked on green technology,” Steve Malloy, a senior legal fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, said.

Technologies such as wind turbines, solar panels, and electric vehicles are at the heart of this alternative energy, with these technologies being reliant on certain critical raw materials, such as graphite and rare earth elements, the Epoch Times reported.

It was also revealed that, for many of these materials, China — the United States’ top adversary — is the world’s major supplier and processor.

“I think their strategy is to get the Western world dependent on China for technology. It’s a fighting without fighting,” Malloy said.

He also cited an example of rare earths, a group of 17 elements that China has a near global monopoly on.

“And all these rare earths go into wind technology and solar technology, EVs, as well as our cell phones and computers. The whole world really depends on China for this,” Malloy said.

However, minerals that fall under this label aren’t actually that rare, with the United States Geological Survey [USGS] describing rare earths as “relatively abundant.”

“It’s just that they’re present in [the] soil at very low concentrations. So you have to strip mine do this,” Malloy said.

He also said that the reason why the Western countries stopped mining rare earths was because of the environmental pressure, as such practices are notoriously polluting.

“But you can strip mine in China. They have no environmental regulations. So China has volunteered to do this,” Malloy said.

According to data that was compiled by the USGS, China now accounts for 70% of global rare earth mined production and a 2019 study by consultancy firm Adamas Intelligence revealed that China at the time accounted for 85% of the global capability to transform these mined minerals into usable forms for manufacturers.