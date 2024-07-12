House GOP Subpoenas Biden’s Alleged White House Handlers

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., issued subpoenas Wednesday to three White House staffers who are reportedly “running interference” for President Joe Biden and performing his duties amid his declining cognitive state.

Citing a July 5 Axios article, Comer said the three White House staffers—Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams—have created “a protective bubble around” Biden, who is “staffed so closely that he’s lost all independence.”

“The White House has shielded three key aides from testifying about President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and now we’ve learned through reporting these same aides are also seeking to cover up President Biden’s declining cognitive state inside the White House,” Comer said in a Wednesday press release.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Chairman James Comer has subpoenaed three key White House staff who are reportedly running interference for President Biden and doing the President’s job for him amid his declining cognitive state. According to one former Biden aide, these three employees have… pic.twitter.com/T3cXSpC2ov — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 10, 2024

“President Biden is clearly unfit for office, yet his staff are trying to hide the truth from the American people. Key White House staff must come before our committee so we can provide the transparency and accountability that Americans deserve.”

Comer asked the White House staffers to contact his committee by this coming Wednesday to schedule their depositions.

Meanwhile, the Oversight chairman is also seeking information from Biden’s personal physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

In a letter earlier this month, Comer accused Dr. O’Connor of participating in shady Biden business deals, suggesting that could have motivated the physician to sugarcoat his health assessment of the president.

“The [committee] is investigating circumstances surrounding your assessment in February of this year that ‘President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency …’ Recently, it was reported that you have ‘never recommended that [President] Biden take a cognitive test,’” Comer told O’Connor.

“The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family.”

Comer asked Dr. O’Connor to contact his staff by this Sunday. Comer also seeks all documents and communications in your possession regarding Americore and James Biden.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.