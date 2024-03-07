Quantcast
House GOP Hopes to Hammer Hunter on ‘Inconsistencies’ in Public Hearing 

'Hunter Biden confirmed evidence about Joe Biden’s involvement, yet his testimony conflicts with other witnesses...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell and his "sugar brother," Kevin Morris, talks to reporters as they leave a House Oversight Committee hearing. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Hunter Biden’s long-held wish for a public hearing on the congressional investigation in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden may soon come to fruition. 

The House Oversight Committee has announced a public hearing to “examine inconsistencies” among the testimonies of witnesses linked to Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings. The committee expects Hunter Biden and three of his former business partners to attend. 

Titled “Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office,” the hearing is set for March 20, providing Americans with the opportunity to directly hear from individuals who previously testified in transcribed interviews regarding their knowledge of Joe Biden’s role in the shady business dealings of sin son.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer stated in a press release that the testimonies obtained during the deposition phase offer conflicting stories about Joe Biden’s role in what Republicans have long described as an influence-peddling scheme. 

“During our deposition and interview phase of the investigation, Hunter Biden confirmed evidence about Joe Biden’s involvement, yet his testimony conflicts with other witnesses’ testimonies,” Comer wrote on Wednesday, suggesting potential efforts to conceal damning information. 

Referring to Hunter Biden’s “repeated calls” for a hearing, Comer anticipates the first son’s appearance before the hearing. 

“The American people deserve the facts about the Biden family’s corrupt influence peddling and Oversight Republicans will work to ensure accountability and press for answers to inform legislative solutions to prevent this abuse of power,” Comer emphasized 

Hunter Biden and his former business associates, Devon Archer, Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis, have been invited to the hearing. 

Archer, Bobulinski and Galanis are no longer on speaking terms with Hunter Biden, and all have offered damning testimony that directly contradicts previous claims by the president and his son.

Bobulinsk is notably one of the first individuals to blow the whistle on Joe Biden being the infamous “big guy” in several business dealings found in Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop. 

Similarly, Archer admitted that the Biden family’s plan to make money was to sell the “brand,” referring to Joe Biden. 

Galanis, currently serving a 14-year sentence for a fraud conviction unrelated to the Biden family, asserted that Hunter Biden should face jail time for the same crimes he is serving time for. 

