Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Bobulinski Tells House Investigators that Biden ‘Enabled’ Family Business

'Joe Biden was more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an enabler, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability...'

Tony Bobulinski
Tony Bobulinski / IMAGE: Fox News via YouTube

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Tony Bobulinski, a former Biden-family business associate and confidante turned whistleblower, told House investigators that President Joe Biden “enabled” his family to enrich themselves from his political career, Fox News reported.

Bobulinski previously worked with Hunter Biden to start SinoHawk Holdings, a group partnering with CCP-linked energy company CEFC.

During his testimony Tuesday before the House Oversight and Judiciary committees as part of their Biden impeachment inquiry, he also confirmed for the official record that Joe Biden was the “Big Guy” alluded to in now notorious emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

In his opening statement, Bobulinski told investigators that he has spent four years trying in vain to tell the American people the truth about “serious corruption at the very top of their government.”

But, instead of being heralded as a teller of the truth, Bobulinski has been dragged through the muck by the “mainstream media.”

Still, he continued to argue that the Biden family racket has always been made possible by Joe Biden’s political career.

According to the whistleblower, “it is clear to me that Joe Biden was ‘the Brand’ being sold by the Biden family.”

Biden’s foreign influence was taken advantage of, particularly his relations to both China and Ukraine.

Bobulinski accused the family of selling out to “foreign actors” who were “seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government.”

Ultimately, Bobulinski concluded that Biden was not a mere victim of opportunistic family members, as some have argued; rather, he was an “enabler.”

“Joe Biden was more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an enabler, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability,” he said.

In order to demonstrate the truth of his claims, he cited personal conversations that he had with Joe Biden about CEFC in 2017.

According to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., Bobulinski was “unshakeable in his testimony today, providing facts Democrats didn’t want to hear.”

Naturally, this led to the Democrats putting on a “shameful display: wherein they “yelled at Mr. Bobulinski, cut him off, belittled him, and threatened him,” Comer added.

The top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., insisted that Bobulinski offered “absolutely no testimony that indicates any criminal activity by President Biden … or evidence that President Biden was involved in Hunter Biden’s businesses.”

