Ala. Mom Ambushed, Raped, Tortured for Hours Before Execution

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Eight individuals face felony murder charges for the inhumane ordeal inflicted upon a beloved 20-year-old mother, who leaves behind a one-year-old child.

Mahogany Jackson was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, gang-raped and murdered by four men and four women, all of whom belong to a gang, according to Alabama prosecutors.

Giovonnie Clapp, Blair Green, Teja Lewis, Francis Harris, Si’nya McCall, Jeremiah McDowell, Brandon Pope and Airana Robinson are all facing criminal charges related to the murder, including felony murder. All but one are also facing charges of sodomy and kidnapping.

The horrific discovery began when the Birmingham Police Department received a missing person’s complaint on Feb. 25. Investigators discovered the lifeless and battered body of the 20-year-old under a mattress near a makeshift dumpster.

Jackson had previously texted a family member that she was being held hostage allegedly under the control of eight individuals. “Send the police apt 3 held hostage don’t call,” Jackson reportedly told her mother, Gail Maddox, in a text message.

According to Breitbart, Detective Mark Green revealed that the 20-year-old mother was invited to the house to hang out but was ultimately set up to be raped and subsequently murdered.

She was subsequently beaten, forced to perform sex acts on the individuals, spat on and pistol-whipped.

The prosecutors disclosed that the accused individuals recorded the violent acts, with Lewis and McCall kicking her, the latter instructing others to “put her in the trunk” of a car.

“The facts of this case are deplorable and sickening–saddest of all they were made public by the suspect’s decision to videotape portions of this horrific act,” Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said in a press conference announcing the charges on Feb. 28.

During the press conference, Thurmond withheld details of the case out of respect for the victim’s family but mentioned that the investigation determined “that mahogany was a victim of sexual assault with murder and kidnapping.”