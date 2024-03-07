Quantcast
Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Ala. Mom Ambushed, Raped, Tortured for Hours Before Execution

'The facts of this case are deplorable and sickening...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mahagony Jackson (Facebook/Gail Maddox)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Eight individuals face felony murder charges for the inhumane ordeal inflicted upon a beloved 20-year-old mother, who leaves behind a one-year-old child. 

Mahogany Jackson was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, gang-raped and murdered by four men and four women, all of whom belong to a gang, according to Alabama prosecutors.

Giovonnie Clapp, Blair Green, Teja Lewis, Francis Harris, Si’nya McCall, Jeremiah McDowell, Brandon Pope and Airana Robinson are all facing criminal charges related to the murder, including felony murder. All but one are also facing charges of sodomy and kidnapping.

The horrific discovery began when the Birmingham Police Department received a missing person’s complaint on Feb. 25. Investigators discovered the lifeless and battered body of the 20-year-old under a mattress near a makeshift dumpster. 

Jackson had previously texted a family member that she was being held hostage allegedly under the control of eight individuals. “Send the police apt 3 held hostage don’t call,” Jackson reportedly told her mother, Gail Maddox, in a text message.

According to Breitbart, Detective Mark Green revealed that the 20-year-old mother was invited to the house to hang out but was ultimately set up to be raped and subsequently murdered.  

She was subsequently beaten, forced to perform sex acts on the individuals, spat on and pistol-whipped. 

The prosecutors disclosed that the accused individuals recorded the violent acts, with Lewis and McCall kicking her, the latter instructing others to “put her in the trunk” of a car. 

“The facts of this case are deplorable and sickening–saddest of all they were made public by the suspect’s decision to videotape portions of this horrific act,” Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said in a press conference announcing the charges on Feb. 28. 

During the press conference, Thurmond withheld details of the case out of respect for the victim’s family but mentioned that the investigation determined “that mahogany was a victim of sexual assault with murder and kidnapping.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New York to Send Nat’l Guard to Subways After String of Violent Crimes
Next article
House GOP Hopes to Hammer Hunter on ‘Inconsistencies’ in Public Hearing 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com