Quantcast
Tuesday, May 14, 2024

House GOP Gives Ultimatum to Garland: Contempt of Congress Hearing Dates Revealed

'We will move to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies budget hearing on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Attorney General Merrick Garland faces potential repercussions as the Republican-led House of Representatives takes action to hold him accountable for his refusal to release potentially damaging audio recordings involving President Joe Biden. 

On Thursday, a Republican-led committee will discuss a resolution to hold Garland in contempt of Congress due to his reluctance to hand over the recorded deposition of Biden from his interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. 

Specifically, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., stated his intention to hold Garland in contempt if the audio recordings are not released.

This confrontation arises from Hur’s decision not to pursue criminal charges against Biden for his alleged mishandling of classified documents during his tenure as vice president in the Obama White House. 

Hur’s report revealed evidence suggesting that Biden knowingly retained classified documents at his private residence, despite lacking the authority to declassify them as vice president. 

Investigators uncovered purported audio of Biden admitting to holding classified documents for his ghostwriter, an action that could have potentially led to criminal charges against any other American.

Comer emphasized that lawful subpoenas were issued to Attorney General Garland for the audio recordings of Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Hur, yet Garland continues to defy these subpoenas. 

“These audio recordings are important to our investigation of President Biden’s willful retention of classified documents and his fitness to be President of the United States,” stated Comer in a press release. 

He further stressed the necessity of consequences for Garland’s refusal to comply with the subpoenas for the files, affirming, “We will move to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Did Biden Just Admit (Again) Kamala Is Really in Charge? Watch This Video

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com