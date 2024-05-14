Did Biden Just Admit (Again) Kamala Is Really in Charge? Watch This Video

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden on Monday alluded that Vice President Kamala Harris is at the helm of the White House.

“My name is Joe Biden. I work for Kamala Harris,” the president said at a White House reception for Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Shortly after prompting laughter, Biden hinted at the sole reason behind his selection of Harris as his running mate.

“I asked her to be my vice president because I knew I needed somebody smarter than me,” he added.

Standing alongside Biden was Harris, who had just introduced him and actor Lucy Liu.

BIDEN: “My name’s Joe Biden. I work for Kamala Harris. I asked her to be my VP because I knew I needed somebody smarter than me” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/tpOD6GWqBK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 13, 2024

This isn’t the first time the 81-year-old president has hinted that Harris is the one calling the shots.

On Jan. 5, 2023, Biden mistakenly referred to the vice president as “President Harris” while discussing immigration from the White House. He quickly corrected himself, the New York Post reported.

In October 2022, Biden praised Harris as a “great president.”

But that’s not all, as recounted by the New York Post.

In January 2022, during a speech in Georgia, Biden accidentally referred to his running mate as “President Harris.”

In December 2021, while addressing students at South Carolina State University, Biden proudly declared that “of course, President Harris is a proud Howard alum.”

In March 2021, shortly after taking office, Biden mistakenly called Harris “President Harris” during celebratory remarks on COVID-19 vaccines.

Even before the election, in December 2020, Biden referred to Harris as “President-elect Harris.”

Biden is infamously known for his verbal gaffes and constant confusion during public appearances, prompting concerns about his fitness for office.

These frequent missteps have led many to question whether the oldest president in U.S. history is capable of effectively leading the country for another four years.

Former President Donald Trump, Biden’s leading opponent, has seized on these moments to cast doubt on Biden’s mental acuity.

Significantly, this messaging appears to resonate with voters, as several polls suggest Trump could mount a successful bid to return to the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

Despite Biden’s pledge in 2021 to serve as a transitional, one-term president, recent polls indicate that Harris is equally if not more unpopular than the president himself.