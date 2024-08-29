Ex-Fox News Host Pondering Calif. Gubernatorial Run in 2026

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Steve Hilton—a Fox News contributor and former director of strategy for then-British Prime Minister David Cameron—may be a contender to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom when his term ends in two years, according to the National Pulse.

Hilton lost his spot hosting Fox late-night show The Next Revolution in 2023, in the same round of cuts that eliminated top-rated primetime host Tucker Carlson and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino. However, he continues to be a periodic contributor to the network, according to Fox’s website.

Meanwhile, the British native, who proudly spoke of his 2021 naturalization as a U.S. citizen, has recently increased his public appearances across the Golden State, with a primary focus on public policy.

Though the possibility of his running remains unconfirmed, several top Republican officials stated that he was strongly considering a run on the GOP ticket.

“He is thinking very seriously about running for governor and he is doing it in a very organized way,” said Jim Brulte, the former California Republican Party chair and GOP leader of the state Senate. “I know he’s talking to a lot of the right people because I have heard from a lot of the right people that he’s talking to them.”

Hilton, if elected, would be the first GOP governor since another celebrity office-holder, Arnold Schwarzenegger, left office in 2011.

The role, also held by future U.S. President Ronald Reagan, has been known to attract high-profile candidates hoping to use their celebrity name-recognition to overcome the state’s dominating progressive streak.

For example, a 2021 recall election to oust Newsom garnered participation from well-known radio host Larry Elder and former-Olympic-medalist-turned-transgender-icon Caitlyn Jenner.

Already, Hilton has collected accolades from numerous Silicon Valley executives, who described him as a principled, clear thinker, able to handle complicated problems.

“I think that could be really refreshing at the right moment in California,” said Chamath Palihapitiya, venture capitalist and billionaire with an increasing public presence in California state politics, according to Politico.

Hilton is an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump and calls himself a “positive populist,” seeking to give U.S. citizens more control over their lives.

Some have speculated that a win for Trump in November would spell trouble for an insurgent campaign in Califorina, likely mobilizing its leftists to push even harder to the fringes.

However, if Democratic nominee Kamala Harris wins, Hilton may have a chance.

Democratic candidates for the California gubernatorial race include Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Billaraigosa, state Sen. Toni Atkins, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and former Controller Betty Yee.

Reports have indicated that Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has also considered running.