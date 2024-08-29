Quantcast
Heroic Video Captures Texas Rescue of Stranded Family in the Mountains

'A family of hikers is safe following their rescue from the Guadalupe Mountains National Park by DPS’ Aircraft Operation Division...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Stranded parents in Texas mountain rescued (Courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Newly released video footage captured the exact moment Texas authorities rescued a distressed family of hikers at Guadalupe Mountains National Park. 

The family of three, including a three-month-old infant, became stranded in the mountains on Aug. 20 after they ran out of water and began experiencing signs of dehydration and heat exhaustion, Texas authorities said in a Wednesday statement.

The parents, both aged 23, had hiked nearly nine miles along the trail, reaching the side of Guadalupe Peak, the highest natural point in Texas. Their hike had begun mid-morning.

At around 4:15 p.m., Guadalupe Mountains National Park Rangers notified the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Aircraft Operations Division (AOD) about the stranded family. The agency swiftly deployed a PC-12 airplane to locate the family and then a helicopter to perform a hoist rescue operation.

Photo and video footage reviewed by Headline USA of the rescue mission show the mother lying on the ground while holding her three-month-old baby, who is seen wearing a boonie hat, likely to protect him from the unforgiving Texas sun. 

The video of the rescue depicts the parents passing the baby to each other as the rescue helicopter approaches. Authorities are then seen providing medical care to the stranded and dehydrated family. 

The father was lifted first, followed by the mother along with the baby. They were flown down the mountain, where an ambulance awaited them. 

On social media, many praised the Texas authorities for rescuing the family, while some questioned the parents’ decision to take an infant on such a challenging hike. 

Guadalupe Mountains National Park features the four highest peaks in Texas and a diverse collection of flora and fauna across its 86,416 acres, the U.S. National Park Service says on its website.

According to the press release, the AOD performs statewide air patrol, criminal surveillance, and rescue operations across the Lone Star State. It operates from 12 duty stations with 26 aircraft, 350 drone systems and over 100 personnel. 

