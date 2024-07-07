Quantcast
Saturday, July 6, 2024

Shocker: Biden Had Advance Notice of Debate-linked Questions

'Yes, I was given some questions...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Debate watch party
Patrons watch Joe Biden debate Donald Trump at a watch party in Scottsdale, Arizona / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The White House intervened in President Joe Biden’s first interview following the disastrous debate by providing the interviewer with pre-approved questions. 

Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders disclosed to CNN that the White House had sent the questions before the interview. 

“I approved them,” she stated on Saturday. When pressed to confirm, Lawful-Sanders reiterated, “I got several questions, eight of them, and the four that were chosen were the ones that I approved.” 

Her comments came in response to CNN’s query about the perceived soft-ball nature of the questions, which offered little challenge to the president. 

Another radio host told ABC News that the White House had given a list of questions before his interview. 

“Yes, I was given some questions for Biden,” CivicMedia host Earl Ingram said. He had interviewed Biden days after the presidential debate. 

Ingram specifically mentioned receiving five questions from the White House, leaving him little room to ask additional inquiries. 

In response, the Biden campaign did not refute the allegation of providing questions to radio stations. 

“We do not condition interviews on acceptance of these questions, and hosts are always free to ask the questions they think will best inform their listeners,” the campaign claimed. 

These revelations emerged amid conservative concerns that CNN may have leaked debate questions to Biden ahead of the June 27 event. 

The pre-submission of questions could be considered unnecessary, given that a Media Research Center’s study found most of them were skewed towards the left, thus favoring Biden. 

Out of 21 questions posed during the debate, 11 leaned left, seven were centrist and only three came from a right-leaning perspective. 

“While it was obvious to all that President Biden’s debate performance Thursday night was an unmitigated disaster that had Democrats scrambling behind the scenes for a new candidate, it wasn’t for CNN’s lack of skewing the debate questions in Biden’s favor,” the Media Research Center wrote on June 28, a day after the debate.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dems Up in Arms After Kamala Dubbed First ‘DEI President’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com