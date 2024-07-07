Shocker: Biden Had Advance Notice of Debate-linked Questions

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The White House intervened in President Joe Biden’s first interview following the disastrous debate by providing the interviewer with pre-approved questions.

Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders disclosed to CNN that the White House had sent the questions before the interview.

“I approved them,” she stated on Saturday. When pressed to confirm, Lawful-Sanders reiterated, “I got several questions, eight of them, and the four that were chosen were the ones that I approved.”

Her comments came in response to CNN’s query about the perceived soft-ball nature of the questions, which offered little challenge to the president.

Another radio host told ABC News that the White House had given a list of questions before his interview.

“Yes, I was given some questions for Biden,” CivicMedia host Earl Ingram said. He had interviewed Biden days after the presidential debate.

Ingram specifically mentioned receiving five questions from the White House, leaving him little room to ask additional inquiries.

In response, the Biden campaign did not refute the allegation of providing questions to radio stations.

“We do not condition interviews on acceptance of these questions, and hosts are always free to ask the questions they think will best inform their listeners,” the campaign claimed.

These revelations emerged amid conservative concerns that CNN may have leaked debate questions to Biden ahead of the June 27 event.

The pre-submission of questions could be considered unnecessary, given that a Media Research Center’s study found most of them were skewed towards the left, thus favoring Biden.

Out of 21 questions posed during the debate, 11 leaned left, seven were centrist and only three came from a right-leaning perspective.

“While it was obvious to all that President Biden’s debate performance Thursday night was an unmitigated disaster that had Democrats scrambling behind the scenes for a new candidate, it wasn’t for CNN’s lack of skewing the debate questions in Biden’s favor,” the Media Research Center wrote on June 28, a day after the debate.