Sunday, July 7, 2024

Vance Criticizes Left’s Overreaction to Trump’s Special Prosecutor Pledge

'Biden has done exactly that for the last few years and has done far more in addition to engage in political opposition...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Sen. JD Vance on an interview with NBC News's Kristen Welkjer (Screenshot / NBC News's YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, swiftly shut down a leftist reporter’s questioning regarding former President Donald Trump’s proposal to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate growing accusations of criminality within the Biden family. 

On Sunday, NBC News anchor Kristen Welker attempted (albeit unsuccessfully) to challenge Vance over Trump’s comments, which have sparked cynical outrage among Democrats despite the Biden administration’s appointment of a special prosecutor to go after Trump. 

Vance sugged that the hypocrisy and double standards were striking. 

“I find it interesting how much the media and the Democrats have lost their mind over this particular quote,” Vance responded to Welker after she played audio of Trump calling for a special prosecutor. 

Explaining Trump’s rationale, Vance added, “Donald Trump is talking about appointing a pointing a special prosecutor to investigate Joe Biden for wrongdoing.” 

Continuing, he stated, “Joe Biden has done exactly that for the last few years and has done far more in addition to engage in political opposition.” 

Vance referenced several reports from House Republicans uncovering alleged instances of criminality involving shell companies in an alleged illegal influence-peddling scheme. 

 Welker, doing the left’s bidding, interjected, asserting, “Just to be clear. Joe Biden didn’t appoint a special prosecutor. The attorney general did that. Trump was indicted by grand juries and was found guilty by a jury of his peers in New York.” 

Vance corrected Welker regarding Attorney General Merrick Garland’s accountability. 

He said, “Joe Biden appointed the attorney general, Merrick Garland, who of course, answers to Joe Biden, can be fired by Joe Biden. So the idea that the Biden administration has nothing to do with the appointment of the special prosecutor, I think, completely betrays an understanding — misunderstanding of how the system work.” 

