Sunday, September 8, 2024

HOA Bullies Trump Supporter Over MAGA Banners — He Fights Back and Wins

'The guy took a bullet for me. I’m going to support him...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A local homeowners association (HOA) in Lodi, California, attempted to bully a resident into removing his pro-Trump banners, but the homeowner refused to back down—and won. 

Paul Wood Bonilla, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, was dubiously told by his HOA to remove three MAGA banners from his front porch.  

Bonilla refused, standing his ground and citing his political views and a state law protecting his right to display non-commercial signs. 

“The guy took a bullet for me. I’m going to support him,” Bonilla said of Trump during an interview with CBS News Sacramento. 

The HOA’s demand cited a vague contract clause prohibiting commercial signs, such as advertising or billboards. According to the HOA’s letter, Bonilla’s signs exceeded the approved size. 

“The current sign(s) displayed on your lawn is larger than what is approved by the Association. The sign must be removed immediately,” the letter read, referring to to the banners that displayed “Trump 2024” and “Trump Keep America Great 2024.” 

However, there was a major issue with the HOA’s demands. California law permits HOAs to prohibit non-commercial signs and posters larger than nine square feet. Non-commercial flags or banners can be banned only if they exceed 15 square feet. 

Bonilla’s banners fell within the legal size limits, leaving the HOA scrambling for an explanation when confronted with how state law contradicted their letter.  

He asserted that the HOA targeted him because of the banners’ political message, telling CBS, “I knew the minute I said I supported Trump that they were going to give me a hard time.” 

Compromising, Bonilla agreed to remove two of the three banners, leaving only the “Trump Keep America Great 2024” banner displayed.

Bonilla has lived in the home for over 30 years. In 2018, he garnered attention when a suspected brain tumor miraculously disappeared just before a scheduled surgery.  

“My phone is blowing up, my Facebook is prayer after prayer, all over California. It’s a miracle and that is the way God planned it,” Bonilla told CBS Sacramento at the time. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
- Advertisement -
