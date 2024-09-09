Sanders Admits Pal Kamala Hiding Leftist Policies ‘to Win’ 2024

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-declared socialist, hinted that Vice President Kamala Harris is only renouncing her far-left policies to secure a win in the 2024 election.

In a Sunday interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press, Sanders, I-Vt., responded to questions about Harris “abandoning her progressive ideals” as she runs for president.

“No, I don’t think she is abandoning her ideals. I think she is trying to be pragmatic and do what she thinks is right in order to win the election,” Sanders told NBC News anchor Kristen Welker.

He added, “My own view is slightly different. I think that in America today there are a lot of people, rural people, working-class people who no longer believe that the United States Congress and government represent their interest, who are dominated by big-money interests.”

Welker pressed Sanders further, asking if he still considers Harris to be progressive.

“I do. Look, she and I – she is not where I am,” Sanders responded, acknowledging both the similarities and differences between his policies and those of Harris.

🚨QUIET PART OUT LOUD🚨 Welker: "Do you think Kamala is abandoning her progressive ideals?" Bernie: "I think she is trying to be pragmatic and do what she thinks is right in order to win the election." pic.twitter.com/qtwmgui7vd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 8, 2024

Sanders’s comments came amid growing criticism of Harris for conveniently reversing her stance on radical leftist policies ahead of the November election.

Critics argue that Harris is (unsuccessfully) positioning herself as a moderate to win the votes of independents and some Republicans. They suggest that Harris would revert to her more radical agenda once in office.

As reported by Axios, Harris’s campaign handlers — speaking anonymously to several outlets — have claimed that the vice president no longer backs a ban on fracking, a mandatory federal buyback program for assault weapons, the decriminalization of border crossings and a federal jobs guarantee.

She also no longer supports a federal ban on plastic straws and Medicare-for-All. But she backs the construction of a border wall with Mexico.

The specifics of Harris’s current policy positions remain unclear, as her campaign website is empty and she has avoided questions from the already-leftist-friendly media.