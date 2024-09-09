Quantcast
Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sanders Admits Pal Kamala Hiding Leftist Policies ‘to Win’ 2024

'No, I don’t think she is abandoning her ideals...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-declared socialist, hinted that Vice President Kamala Harris is only renouncing her far-left policies to secure a win in the 2024 election. 

In a Sunday interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press, Sanders, I-Vt., responded to questions about Harris “abandoning her progressive ideals” as she runs for president. 

“No, I don’t think she is abandoning her ideals. I think she is trying to be pragmatic and do what she thinks is right in order to win the election,” Sanders told NBC News anchor Kristen Welker. 

He added, “My own view is slightly different. I think that in America today there are a lot of people, rural people, working-class people who no longer believe that the United States Congress and government represent their interest, who are dominated by big-money interests.”

Welker pressed Sanders further, asking if he still considers Harris to be progressive. 

“I do. Look, she and I – she is not where I am,” Sanders responded, acknowledging both the similarities and differences between his policies and those of Harris. 

Sanders’s comments came amid growing criticism of Harris for conveniently reversing her stance on radical leftist policies ahead of the November election.  

Critics argue that Harris is (unsuccessfully) positioning herself as a moderate to win the votes of independents and some Republicans. They suggest that Harris would revert to her more radical agenda once in office.

As reported by Axios, Harris’s campaign handlers — speaking anonymously to several outlets — have claimed that the vice president no longer backs a ban on fracking, a mandatory federal buyback program for assault weapons, the decriminalization of border crossings and a federal jobs guarantee.

She also no longer supports a federal ban on plastic straws and Medicare-for-All. But she backs the construction of a border wall with Mexico. 

The specifics of Harris’s current policy positions remain unclear, as her campaign website is empty and she has avoided questions from the already-leftist-friendly media. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
HOA Bullies Trump Supporter Over MAGA Banners — He Fights Back and Wins

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com