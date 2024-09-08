Illegal Alien Fools U.S. into Issuing Fraudulent Passport, Uses It to Vote

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An illegal immigrant inexplicably fooled the federal government into issuing her a U.S. passport, using it to travel freely and even cast votes in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

According to a federal indictment, Angelica Maria Francisco assumed the identity of an American citizen around 2011, the same year she fraudulently obtained her U.S. passport.

Francisco, a 42-year-old Guatemalan national, used the fake passport to register to vote in Alabama, participating in the 2016 and 2020 primary and general elections, according to prosecutors.

Likely inspired by her success, Francisco later applied for and received a renewed passport, prosecutors allege. She reportedly used it to visit Guatemala multiple times, including in 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2022.

It’s unclear how Francisco managed to trick federal authorities into issuing the fraudulent passport given the complexity of the process. She faces a nine-count federal indictment in Alabama and is expected to plead guilty.

Francisco’s alleged illegal voting in two of the most pivotal presidential elections in modern history has reignited calls for tougher voter security measures. This case directly undermines dubious claims from the left and the media that voter fraud is rare

“Election fraud is a crime,” America First Legal founder Stephen Miller commented on X. “Trump warns that those who commit criminal election fraud in 2024 — eg illegal alien voting, signature forgery, ballot stuffing — will face federal criminal prosecution in 2025. The Left and leftwing corporate press lose their minds. Please explain.”

Responding to Francisco’s indictment, journalist Kyle Becker remarked sarcastically, “Don’t worry, Americans. This has to be a one-off. There surely isn’t election fraud being committed by the more than 15 million illegal aliens in the United States or by those acting in their name.”