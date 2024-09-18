Hillary Wants to Jail People Who Post ‘Misinformation’

(Headline USA) Steele Dossier promoter Hillary Clinton suggested this week that Americans who shared “misinformation” should face criminal charges.

Clinton made the comment during an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday, after Maddow asked whether the U.S. government was taking seriously efforts by foreign governments to spread propaganda ahead of November’s election.

Clinton—who is herself an expert at spreading Russian disinformation, specifically in regard to former President Donald Trump—claimed the Biden administration needed to crack down on foreign propaganda by punishing people for it here at home.

“Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda, and whether they should civilly, or even in some cases criminally charged, is something that would be a better deterrent,” Clinton told Maddow. “Because the Russians are unlikely, except in a very few cases, to stand trial in the United States.”

Even Americans who spread misinformation “unwitting[ly]” should have to face potential consequences for “parrot[ing] Kremlin propaganda,” Clinton continued. “You can vote however you want, but we are not going to let adversaries—whether it is Russia, China, Iran or anybody else—basically try to influence Americans as to how we should vote in picking our leaders.”



Among the many political targets of the Biden Justice Department, one was Florida prankster Douglass Mackey, who was arrested in 2021 for a meme he posted five years prior, under a fake identity, telling Democrats to vote via text message.

Clinton appears to have blamed Mackey and his 58,000 followers for her stunning loss to Trump.

Later in the MSNBC interview, which took place just a day after a second assassination attempt on Trump, Clinton went on to blast her 2016 GOP rival as a “danger to our country and the world.”



She then doubled down on the spread of dangerous propaganda that Democrats had been using to falsely characterize Trump as the reincarnation of Hitler.

“His desire to be a dictator, at least on Day 1—all of that is in the public record,” Clinton claimed.

Most Democrats have abandoned the reckless and dishonest rhetoric casting Trump as a “dictator” since a bullet came millimeters from killing him on July 13.

Clinton, who has seen an uncanny number of suspicious deaths befall those in her orbit, seemed to shrug off the grim prospect that her words might inspire another attempt.

Unlike Clinton, Trump has not suggested jailing Americans who share information with which he disagrees—the true hallmark of a dictatorship.

In fact, Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, wrote an op-ed for The Blaze on Monday urging Americans to reject any attempt at censorship, especially from the Left.

“When you reject censorship, you reject political violence,” Vance wrote.

“Embrace censorship, and you will inevitably embrace violence on its behalf,” he continued. “The reason is simple. The logic of censorship leads directly to one place, for there is only one sure way to silence a human being permanently: Put a bullet in his brain.”