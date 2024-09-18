Chris Cuomo’s Apology to Trump After Left Celebrates Assassination Attempt

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) NewsNation anchor and former CNN personality Chris Cuomo announced he reached out to offer a message of solidarity to Donald Trump after the former president survived an alleged assassination attempt on Sunday.

Cuomo made this announcement during his eponymous show on Monday, where he scolded the left for dismissing, and even celebrating, threats against Trump’s life.

“I just wanted to say, ‘Listen. I’m really sorry that this is going on and it’s being dealt this way,’” Cuomo said, referring to the dangerous rhetoric targeting Trump ahead of the November presidential election.

“He doesn’t deserve this,” Cuomo added, emphasizing his disagreement with Trump over policy matters. “A guy points an AK-47 at him while he’s playing golf, and we take solace in the fact that the guy didn’t get any rounds off. That does not work for me.”

Cuomo’s remarks followed what authorities have described as an apparent assassination attempt against Trump, the second in less than a month.

Trump’s supporters suggest that these attacks are fueled by leftist rhetoric labeling Trump as an imminent “threat” to democracy.

The left, however, has bafflingly suggested that the attacks are a result of Trump’s own rhetoric. NBC News anchor Lester Holt, for instance, claimed on Sunday that the attempted assassination followed Trump’s incitement of bomb threats against Haitian nationals in Ohio.

Despite Holt’s claims, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that there have been no credible threats against anyone in the state.

During his passionate remarks, Cuomo reminded the left that Trump has a family who cares for him. Former First Lady Melania Trump faced backlash from the left after she questioned public information about the July 13 shooting targeting Trump.

“Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth,” Melania said in a video shared on her social media.

Cuomo defended the former first lady’s right to question what transpired that day. “People giving crap to Melania Trump worrying about whether or not there was a plot around her husband? How could she not? I don’t think she’s right, but I totally get why she feels that way and people mock her?”