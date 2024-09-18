Quantcast
Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Crimes Skyrocketed in Infamous Ohio Town When Haitians Moved There

'We’re tired — help. Send us help. Help us fix this...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds a news conference Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at city hall in Springfield, Ohio, (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora Orsagos)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After thousands of immigrants from Haiti arrived in Springfield, Ohio, the reports of shoplifting and vehicle theft in the town skyrocketed.

The Daily Caller reported that the now-infamous town, which had a population of 58,622 in 2020, accepted somewhere between 12,000 and 20,000 Haitian immigrants over the past three years, resulting in a population increase of between 20.4% and 34.1%.

According to data that the Springfield Police Division provided to the Caller, the town also saw a 51.5% jump in motor vehicle theft reports and a 112.8% spike in reports of shoplifting from 2021 to 2023.

The town’s residents previously told the news source that the de-facto invasion of Haitians resulted in increased car accidents and housing prices, as well as other problems, such as public services that became less accessible because of the influx of thousands of new people.

Bryan Heck, Springfield’s city manager, wrote to Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Tim Scott, R-S.C., this July, asking the federal government to help them with the pressure Haitians have placed on the housing supply.

The residents also told the Caller that Haitians had been having sex in public.

It was also reported that after Haitians moved to the town in large numbers, Springfield’s crime rates skyrocketed. According to the FBI’s data, Springfield had a violent crime rate of 493.8 per 100,000 residents in 2019. In comparison, the United States has a rate of 366.7 per 100,000.

Local police also revealed that the number of motor vehicle thefts reported in the town increased from 324 in 2021 to 491 in 2023. Shoplifting also became increasingly common in the town, with reports indicating that the crime jumped from 295 cases in 2021 to 628 in 2023.

One of the town’s residents, who also happens to be a pastor, stated that Springfield started having car accidents every day after Haitians flooded the town, with a local towing employee confirming that there had been an uptick in wrecks.

According to the police, there were just two reported cases of animal cruelty in 2021 and none in 2022 or 2023, even though the town’s residents have been constantly confirming that Haitians are eating wild animals and household pets.

“We’re tired — help. Send us help. Help us fix this,” one of the Springfield residents said.

