Quantcast
Thursday, September 26, 2024

Hillary Clinton Says ‘Deplorable’ Is ‘Too Kind’ of a Word For Trump Supporters

'I’d like to believe there’s goodness in everyone and a chance at redemption, no matter how remote...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton share the stage at the 2016 presidential debates. / IMAGE: The BOB & TOM Show via YouTube

(Headline USA) Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton defended calling supporters of former President Donald Trump “deplorables” during the 2016 campaign, arguing the term was actually “too kind.”

In an op-ed for the Washington Post on Wednesday, the sociopathic ex-secretary of State said she struggles to empathize with “radicalized individuals,” including Trump supporters. That’s why, in 2016, she felt so comfortable insulting them.

Clinton claimed that half of Trump’s supporters—approximately 32 million Americans, or a tenth of the total U.S. population at the time—fit her definition of “radicalized.”

And although she initially apologized for the comment, Clinton said she now stands by it.

“I was talking about the people who are drawn to his racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia—you name it. The people for whom his bigotry is a feature, not a bug,” Clinton wrote.

“It was an unfortunate choice of words and bad politics, but it also got at an important truth,” she claimed. “Just look at everything that has happened in the years since, from Charlottesville to Jan. 6.”

It is now clear that “if anything, ‘deplorable’ is too kind of a word for the hate and violent extremism we’ve seen from some Trump supporters,” Clinton added.

The Democrat then reiterated her previous suggestion that Trump supporters needed to be “deprogram[med] and rehabilitate[d]” in order to “pull [the country] out of the madness.”

However, Clinton said she worries it’s no longer possible to save them.

“Talking about the ‘deplorables’ in 2016, I said, ‘Some of those folks, they are irredeemable.’ Part of me would still say this is objectively true,” she wrote.

“Just look at the lack of remorse from many of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who’ve been convicted of sedition and other crimes,” she continued. “But another part of me wants to believe something else. I’d like to believe there’s goodness in everyone and a chance at redemption, no matter how remote.”

As Trump put it during his final presidential debate against Clinton in 2016, “Such a nasty woman.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Forgets Which City He’s In During Speech to World Leaders
Next article
Anti-Cop Democratic Socialist Could Become Acting NYC Mayor if Eric Adams Resigns

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com