Hillary Clinton Says ‘Deplorable’ Is ‘Too Kind’ of a Word For Trump Supporters

(Headline USA) Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton defended calling supporters of former President Donald Trump “deplorables” during the 2016 campaign, arguing the term was actually “too kind.”

In an op-ed for the Washington Post on Wednesday, the sociopathic ex-secretary of State said she struggles to empathize with “radicalized individuals,” including Trump supporters. That’s why, in 2016, she felt so comfortable insulting them.

Clinton claimed that half of Trump’s supporters—approximately 32 million Americans, or a tenth of the total U.S. population at the time—fit her definition of “radicalized.”

And although she initially apologized for the comment, Clinton said she now stands by it.

“I was talking about the people who are drawn to his racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia—you name it. The people for whom his bigotry is a feature, not a bug,” Clinton wrote.

“It was an unfortunate choice of words and bad politics, but it also got at an important truth,” she claimed. “Just look at everything that has happened in the years since, from Charlottesville to Jan. 6.”

It is now clear that “if anything, ‘deplorable’ is too kind of a word for the hate and violent extremism we’ve seen from some Trump supporters,” Clinton added.

The Democrat then reiterated her previous suggestion that Trump supporters needed to be “deprogram[med] and rehabilitate[d]” in order to “pull [the country] out of the madness.”

However, Clinton said she worries it’s no longer possible to save them.

“Talking about the ‘deplorables’ in 2016, I said, ‘Some of those folks, they are irredeemable.’ Part of me would still say this is objectively true,” she wrote.

“Just look at the lack of remorse from many of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who’ve been convicted of sedition and other crimes,” she continued. “But another part of me wants to believe something else. I’d like to believe there’s goodness in everyone and a chance at redemption, no matter how remote.”

As Trump put it during his final presidential debate against Clinton in 2016, “Such a nasty woman.”