Quantcast
Thursday, September 26, 2024

Biden Forgets Which City He’s In During Speech to World Leaders

'Thank you, thank you, thank you. Welcome to Washington...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden appeared to forget which city he was in this week while addressing world leaders in New York City.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. Welcome to Washington,” Biden said as he took the stage at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel on Wednesday.

The 81-year-old then immediately launched into the rest of his speech, apparently not realizing his mistake.

“Fellow leaders, friends, for 944 days [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has waged his vicious onslaught against Ukraine,” he continued.

The event was timed to coincide with the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, which Biden addressed on Tuesday. That speech was similarly marked by Biden stumbling over his own words, though it didn’t feature any embarrassing factual gaffes.

In his address to the UN assembly, Biden hinted at being forced out of the 2024 race due to concerns over his age and mental acuity.

“Being president has been the honor of my life,” Biden said. “There’s so much more I want to get done. As much as I love the job, I love my country more. I decided, after 50 years of public service, it’s time for a new generation of leadership to take my nation forward.”

Prior to his exit, several world leaders had also raised concerns about Biden’s mental fitness at the annual Group of Seven summit in Italy. Several sources admitted that the other G7 leaders were shocked at how diminished Biden appeared, both mentally and physically.

Despite having more than a week afterward to recover and prepare for his debate against former President Donald Trump, Biden blamed his jetlag for the fiasco. Meanwhile, his handlers faulted themselves for missing a major red flag, and vowed, reportedly, not to let another one slip past.

“Leaders were dismayed by Biden’s performance—they told themselves they should have realized at the G-7 … and came to the conclusion that he cannot win in November,” a source told the Washington Post.

Biden will be in office until Jan. 20, 2025.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
BREAKING: Journalist Publishes Trump Campaign Documents Hacked by Iran
Next article
Hillary Clinton Says ‘Deplorable’ Is ‘Too Kind’ of a Word For Trump Supporters

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com