ADL Condemns Pro-White ‘Return to the Land’ Project in Arkansas

(José Niño, Headline USA) The Anti-Defamation League is sounding the alarm on a Whites-only community in Arkansas, warning of its potential to spread nationwide.

The community in question, “Return to the Land” was founded in 2023 by Eric Orwoll, a YouTuber, and Peter Csere, a former farm worker. Together, they acquired 160 acres near Ravenden, Arkansas, a town of fewer than 500 people. Their stated goal is to create a “parallel society” for White Europeans, whom argue are under threat from immigration and globalization.

The ADL has been especially vocal in its condemnation of the project. Morgan Moon, an investigative researcher at the ADL’s Center on Extremism, described “Return to the Land” as “one of the most established white supremacist residential communities in the United States today,” citing its financial and legal infrastructure as a model that could inspire similar efforts elsewhere.

Per the ADL, the group has generated roughly $300,000 in land sales since September 2023.

The ADL’s concerns are not limited to the group’s activities in Arkansas. The organization has warned that “Return to the Land” is using its Arkansas settlement as a springboard for broader ambitions.

Orwoll has characterized the isolated Arkansas settlement as merely the beginning, envisioning future Return to the Land chapters in urban centers like San Francisco and New York City. The group’s website also notes that another Arkansas land acquisition is under consideration.

“We’re not running away,” Orwoll said in a YouTube video. “This is actually a path to power.”

Other civil rights organizations have echoed the ADL’s concerns. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the project, stating, “We condemn this apparent attempt to resegregate our society by establishing a white supremacist enclave that explicitly bans people of color and Jewish Americans.”

“Return to the Land” operates as a private membership association, with a limited liability company (LLC) holding the land. According to its website, RTTL is dedicated to preserving European heritage.” In practice, this includes exercising the right to free association through virtual conferences, physical meetups across the country, and community-managed land ownership structured through resident-owned LLCs.

The community consists of tiny homes, tents, and outhouses on undeveloped land. Residents live off-grid, growing their own food, homeschooling their children, and relying on well water.

On X/Twitter, Orwoll, who goes by the name Aarvoll, defended his community from the ADL’s attacks, stating “Jewish journalists are trying to eliminate our right to have White intentional communities, a major precedent is about to be set. We need to organize a coherent response and win to protect our right to free association.Please help!”

The Ozarks region has a long history with white nationalist enclaves, including The Covenant, The Sword, and the Arm of the Lord’s training compound, as well as Elohim City.

The FBI raided the CMA’s compound on April 19, 1985. Elohim City became notorious in the 1990s, when some of the perpetrators of the Oklahoma City bombing were found to have been staying there. Elohim City is still in existence to this day.