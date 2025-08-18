Monday, August 18, 2025

Headline Rewind: Our Biggest Scoops from the Week August 11-17

Find the stories the competition missed...

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Watch our video breakdown of our best stories from last week, and find the time stamps and links below:

0:15: Federal Bureaucrat Teleworked from 10 Different Countries, Including Mexico and Lebanon

1:30: SCOOP: Secret Service Shot ‘Suicidal’ Man 18 Times Outside of the White House

2:30: Conservative Plagiarist Benny Johnson’s Show Sued for Stealing Content

3:30: EXCLUSIVE: Michigan AG Still Hasn’t Expunged Record for Man Acquitted in Whitmer Kidnap Case

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

