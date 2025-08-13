Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Conservative Plagiarist Benny Johnson’s Show Sued for Stealing Content

In July 2014, Johnson was fired from Buzzfeed after that site reportedly found 41 instances of “sentences or phrases copied word for word from other sites” among the 500 stories he had written...

Posted by Ken Silva
A screenshot of a video that conservative plagiarist Benny Johnson allegedly cribbed from an independent creator. PHOTO: Screenshot from court records
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) “The Benny Show,” hosted by conservative grifter Benny Johnson, is being sued for allegedly cribbing someone’s video of flooding in Black Mountain, North Carolina from Hurricane Helene last year.

The plaintiff, Virginia resident Billy Bowling, said in his lawsuit that he published his video of the flooding on Sept. 28, 2024. Two days later, Johnson’s show took the video and published it on his YouTube, Facebook and Rumble channels, according to the lawsuit, filed Monday in North Carolina federal court.

Bowling said he first noticed the infringements on Oct. 7. Later that month, the video was registered by the U.S. Copyrights Office.

In April, Bowling sent a letter to Johnson’s show about the alleged theft. A month later, he sent another letter to “avoid litigation.” However, Johnson still has the videos on his channels.

“[Johnson’s] reproduction of the Video and display of the Video constitutes willful copyright infringement,” Bowling’s lawsuit states.

Bowling seeks monetary compensation, and for Johnson to disgorge the profits he made from the content.

Johnson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The lawsuit was first reported by Seamus Hughes.

Johnson has a long history of unethical journalism. In July 2014, Johnson was fired from Buzzfeed after that site reportedly found 41 instances of “sentences or phrases copied word for word from other sites” among the 500 stories he had written.

More recently, last year the Justice Department revealed that Johnson, Tim Pool and Dave Rubin had all been secretly funded by Russia. All three men claimed that they were unaware of receiving Russian money. Johnson said he had been asked to provide content to a “media startup.” He said his lawyers negotiated a “standard, arms length deal, which was later terminated.”

Johnson has also taken material from this reporter without attribution. Earlier this year, Headline USA broke the story that alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh attempted to buy a rocket launcher from a purported Ukrainian. This reporter was the first to publish court records about the matter, and Johnson took those records and posted them on his Twitter/X account without attribution.

Along with his unethical behavior, Johnson has also made egregious reporting errors. For instance, in a documentary about the July 13, 2024, Trump assassination attempt, he falsely reported that Secret Service counter-snipers returned fire and missed the alleged shooter.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

