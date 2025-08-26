Headline Geopolitics: Dave DeCamp on U.S. Interventionism

(José Niño, Headline USA) In this Headline Geopolitics episode, José Niño interviews Dave DeCamp, News Editor at Antiwar.com and host of Antiwar News with Dave DeCamp.

DeCamp discusses Iran’s stronger-than-expected performance against Israel, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s surprising anti-Israel turn, and the flashpoints looming in Yemen, Iran, and Russia.

Listen now for one of the clearest antiwar perspectives in American journalism today.

Follow Dave DeCamp’s work below:

Twitter: https://x.com/DecampDave

Website: https://www.antiwar.com/blog/author/dave_decamp/

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA.