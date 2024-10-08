Quantcast
Monday, October 7, 2024

Toyota Removes DEI Policies. Will Conservatives Destroy Woke Companies?

'We’re winning, and one by one, we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
The company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo./AP Photo

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Toyota recently eliminated its DEI policies after facing the pushback from conservatives. Does that mean conservatives in the United States can purge American companies of their wokeness?

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who started the Toyota boycott, recently wrote on Twitter that the Japanese car company decided not to push far-left politics on its customers anymore after facing conservative backlash.

According to Starbuck, Toyota won’t participate in pride parades, events and child grooming summer camps. The company also stated that it won’t participate in the Corporate Equality Index social credit system.

The activists wrote that Toyota employees and dealers learned about the recent news via email from the company.

“Our campaigns are so effective that we’re getting some of the biggest corporations on earth to change their policies. The landscape of corporate America is quickly shifting to sanity and neutrality. We are the trend now, not the anomaly,” Starbuck wrote. “We’re winning, and one by one, we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America.”

He also reminded his followers that, with their help, he was able to do the same thing with other companies like “Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Lowe’s, Ford, Coor, Caterpillar, Stanley Black & Decker and now Toyota + Lexus,” documenting the successes on his Twitter account.

“We are a force to be reckoned with, and we won’t stop until wokeness is extinct,” he wrote.

Starbuck announced the boycott of Toyota on Sept. 26 and told his followers that the same day, the company’s executives started making changes inside Toyota.

Recent news raised the question of whether conservatives could change the culture, and multiple reports from different news sources indicate that this could be the case.

Bloomberg reported that American Netflix consumers canceled the service at a higher rate in July—2.8%—than in any month since February. That happened because the streaming service’s founder, Reed Hastings, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Twitter.

There were also two other now-infamous examples of conservatives boycotting woke companies: Target and Bud Light.

In fact, conservative boycotts became so widespread that people also started ensuring they bought things from conservative or politically neutral companies, with applications like Public Square, text message alerts like Woke Alert and multiple websites helping conservatives accomplish that.

