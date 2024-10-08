Kari Lake’s Opponent Doesn’t Attend Debate

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Arizona’s Republican congressional candidate Kari Lake’s political opponent recently refused to attend the debate with her.

After Congressman Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., failed to debate Lake, she used the debate time to put a chair for an hour before the camera to send the message to the state’s voters.

“Ms. Lake accepted the invitation. Mr. Gallego declined,” the debate moderator, Ted Simons, stated.

Even though Gallego did not bother to show up, Lake debated with Simons.

“Ruben refused to debate, but sent his Liberal PBS ‘Moderator’ to fill his shoes,” Lake wrote on Twitter.

WATCH: Kari Lake’s First Debate With Her Democrat Opponent… But He Didn’t Show Up! Ruben refused to debate, but sent his Liberal PBS "Moderator" to fill his shoes… What do you think about this?

After the debate, Lake commented on her political opponent’s absence.

I was supposed to debate @RubenGallego, but he refused to show up. Instead, @tedatpbs debated me. Everything I talk about is common sense. That’s why I’m always willing to walk into hostile territory & defend my views. Ruben’s record is indefensible,” she wrote.

Trending Politics reported that Lake criticized Gallego in another statement.

“Ruben Gallego’s ducking the first debate is just another move from a politician too scared to defend his disastrous record. Arizonans deserve transparency, not excuses, and if he can’t face the voters now, how can they trust him to fight for them in Washington? I’ll never back down from a fight, and I’m ready to show Arizonans what real leadership looks like,” she said.

Some people on Twitter assumed that Gallego did not attend the debate because he didn’t want to look like Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

“I think Ruben Gallego chickened out of debate after watching Tim Walz getting [beaten] from J.D. Vance,” @Instabuydeals wrote.

However, others noted that Gallego implemented Katie Hobbs’s strategy of avoiding the opponent and stealing an election.

“Attempting the Biden Hobbs basement strategy,” @TrumpDailyPosts wrote.

Other conservatives agreed, adding that leftists don’t think they need to debate because they can just steal an election.

“Does this mean they are gonna rig it again? Katie Hobbs didn’t show up either [because] she had Maricopa machines programmed to fail on voting day,” @stealthsteve360 wrote.