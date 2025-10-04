Hamas Agrees to Release Hostages, Trump Calls on Israel to Stop Bombing

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) UPDATE: In response to Hamas’s statement agreeing to release the hostages and entering into negotiations, President Donald Trump called on Israel to immediately cease bombing Gaza.

“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out,” the President wrote on Truth Social.

Hamas responded to President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Hamas said it is willing to release all Israeli captives, turn administration in Gaza over to an independent Palestinian committee, and enter into negotiations to end the conflict.

In a statement released on Friday, Hamas said it is willing to release the remaining 48 Israeli captives under the framework proposed by Trump. “Out of concern to stop the aggression and the genocide being inflicted upon our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip,” the group explained. “The movement announces its approval to release all prisoners of the occupation according to the exchange formula included in President Trump’s proposal.”

On Monday, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House and released a 20-point proposal to end the war in Gaza. The deal would involve an immediate ceasefire followed by Hamas releasing all remaining Israeli captives. Once that happens, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Palestinians thrown in Israeli prisons after October 7th, 2023.

Trump’s proposal includes turning Gaza over to the control of apolitical Palestinians that will be overseen by an international “Board of Peace” that will include Trump as chair and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Hamas said it is prepared to “immediately enter into negotiations, through the mediators, to discuss the details.”

Control of Gaza following the Israeli withdrawal may be a potential issue in reaching a final agreement. Hamas said, “The movement also reiterates its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body composed of independents (technocrats).”

While Trump said Netanyahu had agreed to his proposal, it’s unclear whether Israel will be willing to implement the deal. The agreement called for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the possibility of the Palestinian Authority taking over as the government in the Strip.

Netanyahu has previously rejected the PA having any role in post-war Gaza. Additionally, after Trump announced his proposal, Netanyahu said, “Now the whole world, including the Arab and Muslim world, is pressuring Hamas to accept the terms that we created together with Trump, to bring back all the hostages — the living and the dead — while the IDF stays in the Strip.”

Hamas issued its response to Trump’s proposal after the President gave Hamas until Sunday evening to accept the deal or “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.