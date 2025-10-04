Saturday, October 4, 2025

Hamas Agrees to Release Hostages, Trump Calls on Israel to Stop Bombing

Posted by Headline USA Editor
El presidente Donald Trump habla mientras Tulsi Gabbard presta juramento para el cargo de directora de Inteligencia Nacional en la Oficina Oval de la Casa Blanca, el miércoles 12 de febrero de 2025, en Washington. (AP Foto/Alex Brandon)

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) UPDATE: In response to Hamas’s statement agreeing to release the hostages and entering into negotiations, President Donald Trump called on Israel to immediately cease bombing Gaza.

“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out,” the President wrote on Truth Social.

Hamas responded to President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Hamas said it is willing to release all Israeli captives, turn administration in Gaza over to an independent Palestinian committee, and enter into negotiations to end the conflict. 

In a statement released on Friday, Hamas said it is willing to release the remaining 48 Israeli captives under the framework proposed by Trump. “Out of concern to stop the aggression and the genocide being inflicted upon our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip,” the group explained. “The movement announces its approval to release all prisoners of the occupation according to the exchange formula included in President Trump’s proposal.”

On Monday, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House and released a 20-point proposal to end the war in Gaza. The deal would involve an immediate ceasefire followed by Hamas releasing all remaining Israeli captives. Once that happens, Israel will release 250 life sentence prisoners plus 1,700 Palestinians thrown in Israeli prisons after October 7th, 2023.

Trump’s proposal includes turning Gaza over to the control of apolitical Palestinians that will be overseen by an international “Board of Peace” that will include Trump as chair and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. 

Hamas said it is prepared to “immediately enter into negotiations, through the mediators, to discuss the details.”

Control of Gaza following the Israeli withdrawal may be a potential issue in reaching a final agreement. Hamas said, “The movement also reiterates its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body composed of independents (technocrats).”

While Trump said Netanyahu had agreed to his proposal, it’s unclear whether Israel will be willing to implement the deal. The agreement called for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the possibility of the Palestinian Authority taking over as the government in the Strip. 

Netanyahu has previously rejected the PA having any role in post-war Gaza. Additionally, after Trump announced his proposal, Netanyahu said, “Now the whole world, including the Arab and Muslim world, is pressuring Hamas to accept the terms that we created together with Trump, to bring back all the hostages — the living and the dead — while the IDF stays in the Strip.”

Hamas issued its response to Trump’s proposal after the President gave Hamas until Sunday evening to accept the deal or “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
North Carolina Governor Signs Criminal Justice Bill into Law After Ukrainian Refugee’s Death
Next article
FBI’s Ties to Antifa-Linked SPLC Raise Questions about Domestic Color Revolution

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com