Saturday, October 4, 2025

FBI’s Ties to Antifa-Linked SPLC Raise Questions about Domestic Color Revolution

'We promised accountability. Promises matter....'

Posted by Editor 1
Antifa
Antifa / IMAGE: CNN via YouTube

(Headline USA) A recent report outlining the direct ties between the FBI and domestic terrorism accomplice the Southern Poverty Law Center led FBI Director Kashyap Patel to sever ties with the erstwhile civil rights organization.

Yet, questions remain as to what, exactly, the nature of that relationship was in the first place, and whether it was limited to the Biden Justice Department’s use of the SPLC to persecute political opponents or even more nefarious.

The embattled SPLC—which restructured in 2019 after allegations of racism and sexism forced the ouster of longtime president Morris Dees—came under additional scrutiny in September following an expose by investigative journalist Tyler O’Neil.

The report focused on the SPLC’s controversial “hate map” amid reports that it had issued a de-facto “fatwa” against Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk just a few months before his Sept. 10 assassination, as Federalist CEO Sean Davis observed.

It followed recent shocking reports that the Biden DOJ, under the direction of former Attorney General Merrick Garland, had targeted TPUSA and other conservative organizations while working in coordination with the SPLC, as part of its “Arctic Frost” operation.

O’Neil went even farther, linking the rebranded SPLC to Antifa, which President Donald Trump recently re-designated as a domestic terrorist organization.

The combination of outrageous disclosures about the group’s activities led prominent conservative influencers including Elon Musk, Jack Posobiec, Mike Cernovich and Alex Lorusso to press the FBI to cut its ties.

Patel agreed, announcing on Friday that the relationship first formally cultivated under disgraced FBI Director James Comey had come to an official close.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine,” he wrote in a post on X announcing the decision. “…That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership.”

O’Neil posted another X thread recounting the process and thanking Patel for taking action.

But some right-wing skeptics continue to question why it took so long, while asking what else the FBI’s partnership with the SPLC may have entailed.

Indeed, it appears that the SPLC may have been a sort of prototype for the NGO model frequently used by intelligence agencies and other federal bureaucrats to circumvent legal prohibitions, including First Amendment free speech protections and Fourth Amendment privacy rights.

The SPLC’s well-documented effort to eradicate the Ku Klux Klan through litigation in the 1980s coincided with the FBI’s efforts to infiltrate the white supremacist group, which had once been a leading voice in shaping the Democratic Party platform.

That relationship appears also to have remained intact during the Clinton administration, when SPLC informants were used in the investigation of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

The series of circular, incestuous interconnections spanning several decades calls to mind other recent scandals—notably the Russia-gate conspiracy, in which Comey and others used legitimate institutions such as the Washington Post and New York Times to launder false narratives devised by Hillary Clinton’s campaign operatives in order to justify their investigations into the Trump administration.

Given the SPLC’s Antifa ties, it also raises serious questions about what role the FBI may have played in the 2020 George Floyd riots and subsequent anti-government protests against the Trump administration, pointing to the likelihood of a government-led domestic color revolution that culminated in the fraudulent 2020 election.

With Comey’s recent indictment and indications that former FBI Director Christopher Wray may have been complicit in the Jan. 6, 2021 psy-op at the U.S. Capitol, the truth about decades of seditious FBI activity may soon come to light—assuming the bureau under Patel is truly willing to hold its past self accountable.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hamas Agrees to Release Hostages, Trump Calls on Israel to Stop Bombing

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com