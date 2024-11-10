‘Hail Trump! SNL Airs Post-Election Grievances After Bolstering Loser Kamala

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Saturday Night Live awkwardly grappled with President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory, despite the show’s earlier attempt to bolster outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris just before the election.

In Saturday’s Cold Open, the cast jokingly claimed they had always supported Trump, seemingly fabricating a satirical fear of persecution, invoking Nazi phrases and mocking pro-Trump young voters.

“This is the same Donald Trump who openly called for vengeance against his political enemies,” Kenan Thompson remarked, as other cast mocked post-election backlash.

Bowen Yang chimed in, “And now, thanks to the Supreme Court, there are no guardrails.”

“Nothing to protect the people who are brave enough to speak out against him,” Ego Nwodim added, before Thompson mockingly concluded, “And that is why we at SNL would like to say to Donald Trump, we have been with you all along.”

The cast continued, “We have never wavered in our support of you, even when others doubted you. Every single person on this stage believed in you. Every single person on this stage voted for you. Because we see ourselves in you.”

The skit then touched on loyalty pledges, featuring some Nazi undertones. “And if we find out someone here voted for Kamala, we will rat them out so fast,” they added mockingly, introducing three cast members—Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla and Emil Wakim—as “disgusting” cast members.

The show also invoked a Nazi reference: “Hail Trump! But the rest of us, Hail Trump, voted for you at least once.”

One actor followed with, “I voted for you 50 times in Pennsylvania—92% of black women voted for Kamala, but I was one of the proud 8%. For me, it’s brother Donald Trump all the way.”

The so-called comedians also took shots at Elon Musk and the unwavering support of young voters who backed Trump, mimicking the signature lyrics of Young People’s Y.M.C.A.

“And to all the young men who helped elect Trump and Elon, we know you felt unseen these past four years. So we say to you, young men, there’s no need to feel down. Young men, pick yourself off the ground. Young men, time to put on your crown. You don’t need to be unhappy…”

This skit aired a week after NBC, SNL’s parent company, controversially featured Harris on the episode, just before Election Day, potentially violating the Federal Communications Commission’s Equal Time rule.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr criticized NBC, which owns multiple broadcast stations, for not immediately offering Trump equal airtime. In response, the company aired a free Trump ad on Nov. 3.