Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sick: Katie Porter Suggests Trump White House Will Trigger Child Rapes

'Liberals are literally the worst parents on the planet...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Katie Porter claimed Friday that her middle school-aged daughter feared about rape and abortion following Donald Trump’s landslide victory on Nov. 5. 

In an interview with Fox 11 Los Angeles, Porter said her daughter is specifically worried about being molested and being unable to terminate a potential pregnancy. The child is 12 and lives in California. 

“On election night, I went to pick up my daughter from water polo practice, and she’s 12, and she got in the car, and she was crying,” Porter recalled. “I said, ‘Did someone punch you?’ … ‘Did someone hit you? Did the coach yell at you? What happened?” 

According to Porter, the child replied, “‘Mom, Trump won. Trump’s going to win and what if I get raped and I need to have an abortion.’” 

The congresswoman said that her daughter’s concerns are a “reminder” of how “scary” Trump’s historic return to the White House is. 

Porter, a two-term congressman representing California’s 47th District, did not seek re-election in 2024. Instead, she ran unsuccessfully for California’s open Senate seat, losing the election to Rep. Adam Schiff.  

Porter’s comments about her daughter’s alleged worries about abortion drew widespread backlash online. 

Political commentator Collin Rugg, who shared the now-viral clip online, wrote, “Porter is an awful mother assuming this is true.” 

One user agreed, saying, “These liberals are fcking nuts.” 

Another user mocked Porter, adding, “My two years old just told me: ‘Our trade balance with China is too unbalanced to sustain a competitive advantage without substantial tariffs.’” 

A third user chimed in, “Liberals are literally the worst parents on the planet.” 

