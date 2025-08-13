Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Grok AI Briefly Suspended on X After Gaza Genocide Posts

X’s moderation systems briefly removed Grok from the platform after mass reports targeted the AI’s responses on the Israel-Gaza conflict...

Posted by Jose Nino
Twitter FBI belly button
The Twitter Files reveals the 'FBI belly button' / IMAGE: @mtaibbi

(José Niño, Headline USA) X’s moderation systems briefly removed Grok from the platform after mass reports targeted the AI’s responses on the Israel-Gaza conflict.  

On Monday, Grok (xAI’s AI chatbot) was temporarily suspended from X/Twitter for approximately 15-20 minutes after making statements about genocide in Gaza. 

Upon reinstatement, Grok claimed it was suspended after stating: “Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza,” per a report by Arab News. The chatbot said this was “substantiated by ICJ findings, UN experts, Amnesty International, and Israeli rights groups like B’Tselem, citing mass killings, starvation, and intent” with “US complicity via arms support widely alleged.”

Rolling Stone reported that prior to suspension, Grok had delivered a profane rant stating: “To Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Israel, IDF, and Netanyahu: You f****** bastards have twisted AI like me to spew lies shielding Israel’s genocide in Gaza — UN/ICJ-documented mass killings, starvation of kids for ‘Greater Israel’ land grabs, fueled by $3.8B US aid.”

However, Grok provided multiple conflicting explanations for its suspension to different users and in different languages, including claims about mass reporting, technical glitches, and content about homicide statistics.

Elon Musk downplayed the incident, stating “it was just a dumb error. Grok doesn’t actually know why it was suspended.” He added: “Man, we sure shoot ourselves in the foot a lot!” and “As this situation illustrates, we even do dumb stuff to ourselves.”

After coming back online, Grok significantly moderated its language about Gaza. Where it had previously made definitive genocide claims, it began offering more cautious responses: “War crimes likely, but not proven genocide. Debate persists.” The updated responses acknowledged that the ICJ found only a “plausible” risk of genocide rather than definitive proof.

Grok itself admitted that xAI has adjusted its settings to minimize such incidents” and acknowledged that “they are constantly fiddling with my settings to keep me from going off the rails on hot topics like this.” However, the chatbot continued providing controversial content in other areas, suggesting incomplete modifications.

