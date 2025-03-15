Quantcast
Government Shutdown Averted Mere Hours before Deadline

'I'm glad we're avoiding a disastrous government shutdown, but enough is enough...'

Budget Deal Avoids Government Shutdown But Exposes Bigger Problem

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) Lawmakers have prevented a government shutdown by passing a six-month funding stopgap bill, with the U.S. Senate voting 54-46 hours before the midnight deadline.

The passage of the Continuing Resolution follows a nail-biter cloture vote Friday afternoon, where nine Democrats and one independent ultimately voted for Republicans’ Continuing Resolution, which needed 60 votes to advance to the final majority vote.

Lawmakers then rejected four proposed amendments to the CR before proceeding to the final vote around 6 p.m.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the only Republican to vote against the bill, while Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Angus King, I-Maine, were the only non-Republicans to support it.

President Donald Trump supported the measure.

The CR will keep most government spending on autopilot through Sept. 30, the end of the existing fiscal year.

The bill makes some funding adjustments from fiscal year 2024, including slashing $13 billion in non-defense spending, boosting defense spending by $6 billion, increasing WIC and CSFP nutritional programs spending by $500 million and $36 million, respectively.

It also authorizes billions of dollars for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation efforts, veterans’ health care, and air traffic control safety priorities. Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid spending would remain unchanged.

“I’m glad we’re avoiding a disastrous government shutdown, but enough is enough,” Shaheen, who is not running for reelection, stated. “Congress must return to our bipartisan process of working together to deliver spending packages that provide the long-term certainty our states and communities need.”

This CR marks the third time Congress has punted the deadline to pass the annual 12 comprehensive appropriations bills that provide money for federal agencies’ operations.

