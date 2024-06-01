GOP Sens to Yank All Support for Biden Funding, Appointments after Lawfare Affront

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A group of GOP senators has announced plans to withhold funding from the Biden administration following the conviction of former President Donald Trump in a trial led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a leftist prosecutor.

In their response to the conviction, pro-MAGA senators, led by Mike Lee, R-Utah, declared they would not “allow any increase to non-security related funding for this administration, or any appropriations bill which funds partisan lawfare.”

Strongly worded statements are not enough. Those who turned our judicial system into a political cudgel must be held accountable. We are no longer cooperating with any Democrat legislative priorities or nominations, and we invite all concerned Senators to join our stand. pic.twitter.com/H0CzIjXgwC — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 31, 2024

They also pledged to oppose the confirmation of “political and judicial appointee” and to reject the “expedited consideration and passage of Democrat legislation or authorities that are not directly relevant to the safety of the American people.”

In addition to Lee, the other senators supporting this stance include JD Vance, R-Ohio; Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.; Eric Schmitt. R-Mo.; Marsha Blackburn. R-Tenn.; Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Roger Marshall. R-Kan.; and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

“Strongly worded statements are not enough,” Lee wrote on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the joint statement. “Those who turned our judicial system into a political cudgel must be held accountable.”

He added, “We are no longer cooperating with any Democrat legislative priorities or nominations, and we invite all concerned Senators to join our stand.”

In their statement, the senators asserted the “White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways.”

This announcement came after Trump was found guilty of 34 felony charges related to so-called falsified business records tied to payments made to his former attorney, Michael Cohen.

Bragg asserted that these payments were part of a broader effort to prevent a scandal tied to former porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election.

Bragg, a left-leaning Democrat backed by billionaire George Soros, had campaigned for district attorney on the promise to indict Trump if elected. He previously served as a federal prosecutor before entering political office.