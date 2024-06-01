Quantcast
Saturday, June 1, 2024

Alvin Bragg Summoned for Weaponization Hearing After Trump Verdict

'Jordan is investigating 'actions by state and local prosecutors to engage politically motivated prosecutions of federal officials'...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alvin Bragg
Alvin Bragg / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has subpoenaed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and special counsel Matthew Colangelo, the men who led the criminal conviction of former President Donald Trump.

Jordan issued the letters on Friday, giving the two prosecutors until June 7 to respond, with the hearing scheduled for June 13.

They are called to testify before the House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which is currently investigating “actions by state and local prosecutors to engage politically motivated prosecutions of federal officials.” 

Jordan’s letters to Bragg and Colangelo highlight the “political prosecution” of Trump as the reason for the hearing. 

This move follows Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records.  

These records are related to payments made to his former attorney, Michael Cohen. The case stems from Bragg’s 2022 campaign promise to target Trump if elected district attorney. 

Upon taking office, Bragg revived a case previously dismissed by his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr. Federal prosecutors also chose not to pursue charges against Trump, even after he left office. 

Many legal scholars are perplexed by Bragg’s legal theory behind the case, falsifying business records is generally a misdemeanor in New York City.

Despite this, Bragg elevated the charges to felonies, arguing the records were falsified to conceal a federal crime. Notably, Trump has not been charged with any federal crime in this case.

Bragg’s prosecution is part of a broader effort to target Trump. In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is pursuing charges related to Trump’s alleged attempts to challenge the 2020 election results. 

Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is leading two criminal indictments against Trump. One involves alleged classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, which Trump claims are his property. The other pertains to Trump’s actions regarding the 2020 election results. 

