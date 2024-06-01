Quantcast
Fauci Concedes Approving COVID Mandates, Grants Without Evidence

'I don’t recall, like, a discussion of whether it should be 5 or 6 or whatever...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Anthony Fauci
Anthony Fauci / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Republican-led subcommittee has released the transcript of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). 

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic revealed that Fauci admitted to approving COVID-19 mandates with limited scientific data to support them and approving taxpayer-funded grants without thoroughly reviewing the applications.

The interview, conducted over 14 hours in January 2024, comes as House Republicans continue investigating the origins of COVID-19, pandemic-era regulations and improvements to the American health system.

During the interview, Fauci admitted that the six-foot social distancing mandate was arbitrary and not scientifically based.

When discussing the rule’s origins, Fauci said, “You know, I don’t recall. It sort of just appeared. I don’t recall, like, a discussion of whether it should be 5 or 6 or whatever.  It was just that 6 foot is—”

When asked if the mandate was based on scientific studies, Fauci responded, “I was not aware of studies that in fact, that would be a very difficult study to do.”

Regarding the mask mandate for children, Fauci stated, “You know, I might have, Mitch, but I don’t recall specifically that I did. I might have.”

Fauci also admitted to signing off on taxpayer-funded grants without full knowledge of their purpose.

“You know, technically, I sign off on each council, but I don’t see the grants and what they are,” Fauci told congressional investigators. “I never look at what grants are there.  It’s just somebody at the end of the council where they’re all finished and they go, ‘Here,’ and you sign it.”

To read the full memo related to the transcript, click here.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
