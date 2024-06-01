Fauci Concedes Approving COVID Mandates, Grants Without Evidence

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Republican-led subcommittee has released the transcript of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic revealed that Fauci admitted to approving COVID-19 mandates with limited scientific data to support them and approving taxpayer-funded grants without thoroughly reviewing the applications.

The interview, conducted over 14 hours in January 2024, comes as House Republicans continue investigating the origins of COVID-19, pandemic-era regulations and improvements to the American health system.

🚨DR. FAUCI TRANSCRIPT RELEASE🚨 Today, @COVIDSelect released the transcript from Dr. Anthony Fauci's two-day, 14-hour transcribed interview. On Monday, Dr. Fauci will testify publicly for the first time since retirement. Key takeaways from his closed-door testimony🧵👇 — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 31, 2024

During the interview, Fauci admitted that the six-foot social distancing mandate was arbitrary and not scientifically based.

When discussing the rule’s origins, Fauci said, “You know, I don’t recall. It sort of just appeared. I don’t recall, like, a discussion of whether it should be 5 or 6 or whatever. It was just that 6 foot is—”

✔️SOCIAL DISTANCING: The “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation forced on Americans by federal health officials was arbitrary and not based on science. Dr. Fauci testified that this guidance “sort of just appeared.” pic.twitter.com/vM0y8BKlsy — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 31, 2024

When asked if the mandate was based on scientific studies, Fauci responded, “I was not aware of studies that in fact, that would be a very difficult study to do.”

Regarding the mask mandate for children, Fauci stated, “You know, I might have, Mitch, but I don’t recall specifically that I did. I might have.”

Fauci also admitted to signing off on taxpayer-funded grants without full knowledge of their purpose.

“You know, technically, I sign off on each council, but I don’t see the grants and what they are,” Fauci told congressional investigators. “I never look at what grants are there. It’s just somebody at the end of the council where they’re all finished and they go, ‘Here,’ and you sign it.”

To read the full memo related to the transcript, click here.