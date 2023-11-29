Quantcast
Wednesday, November 29, 2023

GOP Sens. Push Back on Biden’s Secretive Executive Order for ‘Voter Mobilization’

'It's not the job of the federal government to drive voter turnout. Reviewing these agency plans is crucial to determining whether this order has or may lead to the improper use of federal resources...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Republican senators grilled the Biden administration this week over a controversial and highly secretive executive order aimed at “mobilizing” voters ahead of the 2024 election.

Critics have said the order likely violates the Hatch Act at best—and, at worst, is part of a cynical and deliberate scheme by the  Biden administration to systematically weaponize the federal government as a partisan tool for Democrats’ political advantage.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; and 21 other Republicans accused the administration of deliberately preventing them from exercising congressional oversight over Executive Order 14019.

The group said they submitted questions to administration officials more than six months ago, but have been ignored repeatedly.

“This policy directive merits congressional oversight both as a general matter and under the Antideficiency Act,” the senators wrote, according to Fox News.

The executive order “outlines various activities in which agencies are to engage, including promoting mail-in voting and partnering with third-party organizations to register voters,” the senators noted.

However, “[f]ederal agencies should be focused on their defined missions in a nonpartisan manner, not using taxpayer funds for voter mobilization efforts with potentially partisan impacts,” they added.

It is “doubtful” that Congress approved the use of taxpayer funds that these agencies will inevitably use to advance “voter mobilization,” they added.

“It’s not the job of the federal government to drive voter turnout,” the senators said. “Reviewing these agency plans is crucial to determining whether this order has or may lead to the improper use of federal resources.”

House Republicans have also pushed back against the order. Last year, then-Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C. (now a U.S. senator) introduced a bill to prevent Biden from using executive authority to “fortify” the 2024 election on behalf of the Democratic Party.

“President Biden’s executive order empowering every federal agency to engage in electioneering on the taxpayers’ dime raises serious ethical and legal concerns,” Budd said in a statement at the time. “This sweeping directive is inherently partisan and directed primarily at groups expected to vote for one party over another.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New York Veteran Blasts State for Kicking Him Out of Senior Center to House Illegals

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com