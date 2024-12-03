Dan Goldman Forced to Eat Words After Biden Pardons Son, Despite Reassurances

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., had to face his own incorrect assurances that outgoing President Joe Biden wouldn’t pardon his convicted son, Hunter Biden, during a brutal interview on CNN.

Host Brianna Keilar pressed Goldman on his past statements, where he insisted there was “no chance” Biden would use his executive power to shield Hunter—and himself by extension—from criminal convictions.

“What does that feel like watching yourself back then reassuring people that Biden was not going to issue a pardon for his son?” Keilar asked Goldman, as reported first by the Daily Caller and the Media Research Center.

In response, Goldman said, “I think that if that plea agreement and that plea deal had gone through there would be no pardon. That was a satisfactory outcome.”

To her credit, Keilar pushed back, questioning Goldman on Biden’s reversal: “I hear what you‘re saying about the Kash Patel appointment, but you know you took him at his word so what does that feel like, knowing that he’s gone back on it?”

Like clockwork, Goldman attempted to defend the decision by regurgitating Democratic talking points. No evidence backs up this claim. In contrast, reports suggest prosecutors allowed the statute of limitations to expire on certain offenses.

In a long and lie-ridden response, Goldman said, “Well, as I said, I’m disappointed that after the plea fell through and it became clear about why it did, including Republican congressional intervention in this case, which made this case very unique and very different from any other case … I think I should have as well recognized that this is not the normal prosecution.”

He continued “I said many times that if Hunter Biden were not Hunter Biden, he would never be charged with these crimes and when you start to see what Donald Trump is planning to do with his Department of Justice and with his FBI … I certainly understand why the president felt like this miscarriage of justice should not carry forward, and that he should not be at risk of retributive prosecution for political reasons, which is not the proper way to execute our rule of law.”

Goldman’s defense stood in stark contrast to remarks from his Democratic colleagues, who scolded Biden for issuing a broad pardon to his embattled son. Hunter faced several years in federal prison for false statements in a federal gun purchase form and for failing to pay millions in taxes.

“I’m disappointed this was the decision that he landed on here,” Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., as reported by The New York Times. “He promised he would not do this. I think it will make it harder for us going forward when we talk about upholding democracy.”

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., echoed Crow’s concerns on X: “President Biden’s pardon of his son confirms a common belief I hear in Southwest Washington: that well-connected people are often gifted special treatment by a two-tier justice system.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, chimed in with similar arguments.