Gold Star Mom: Biden Still Hasn’t Reached Out After Daughter-in-Law’s Death in Kabul

(Headline USA) Gold Star mother Christy Shamblin, whose daughter-in-law was killed during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, revealed this week that President Joe Biden still has not reached out to her or her family despite her attempts to speak with him, the Free Beacon reported.

CNN’s Abby Phillip asked Shamblin about the response she’s received from the White House, since Biden “does talk to families that have lost loved ones because of his own experiences,” referring to the tragic deaths in Biden’s own family.

“Have you spoken to him?” Phillip asked.

Shamblin replied, “No. He’s not reached out to our family. We’ve actually reached out to the White House and have never heard back. We asked to meet with them to understand where their thinking was in calling this a success and we’ve not received a response. It’s been months.”

Phillip appeared stunned at Shamblin’s admission, saying, “I’m sorry to hear that.”

Shamblin’s daughter-in-law, Nicole Gee, was one of the 13 American servicemembers killed in an attack at Abbey Gate by a suicide bomber. Shamblin was one of several Gold Star family members invited by lawmakers to the State of the Union address on Thursday.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who invited Shamblin to the address, said he hoped her attendance would force Biden to take responsibility for the loss of American lives during the bungled withdrawal.

“More than two years after the death of Christy’s daughter-in-law and 12 other U.S. servicemembers at Abbey Gate, the Biden administration still refuses to take accountability for the tragedy it caused,” McCaul said in a statement.

“I hope Christy’s attendance sends a clear signal to President Biden and the American people that I will not rest until a complete and thorough investigation has occurred—and that people are held accountable for what happened,” he added.

Another Gold Star parent in attendance at the State of the Union, Steve Nikoui, was arrested during the address after he interrupted Biden, shouting “Abbey Gate!” repeatedly. Nikoui’s son Kareem Nikoui, was also killed during the suicide bomber’s attack.