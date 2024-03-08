Quantcast
Gold-Star Dad’s SOTU Arrest Sparks Outrage as Hamas Protesters Go Free

'Abbey Gate! Second Battalion, First Marines!'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The father of a U.S. Marine killed in combat was arrested after he heckled President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech Thursday evening, the New York Post reported.

The president claimed during his speech that he had achieved one of his main goals: making the nation “safer” than it was under former President Donald Trump, although he did not specify what metrics he was using to define his success.

“America’s safer today than when I took office,” Biden, 81,

However, he was interrupted by Steve Nikoui, 51, the father of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui.

The baby-faced 20-year-old was one of 13 services members killed during a catastrophic suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the military frantically attempted to airlift people out following a takeover by the Taliban—a strategic failure resulting from Biden’s overeagerness to withdraw from the 20-year occupation.

“Abbey Gate,” Nikoui shouted in the middle of Biden’s speech, alluding to the location of the terrorist bombing. “Second Battalion, First Marines!”

He was escorted out by Capitol Police after the speech and taken into custody soon thereafter. Footage of his arrest was captured on video:

Nikoui,—an invited guest of Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., at the speech—was charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding Congress, a misdemeanor.

However, he was not the only one present at the U.S. Capitol who was vocally objecting to the president’s foreign-policy blunders.

Before the event, pro-Hamas protesters flooded the 2-mile stretch between the White House and the Capitol, blocking the president’s motorcade route and forcing the motorcade to take a different path, the Gateway Pundit reported.

“Shame! Shame! Shame!” the protesters shouted as they blocked off the road, holding up signs that read, “End the Blockade of Gaza.”

“We are here today because enough is enough,” said Ahmad Abuznaid, executive director of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, the group sponsoring the protest.

Yet the regime’s double-standard was once again exposed. As Nikoui was arrested and charged, the rioters outside went free and unpunished for their role in disrupting the speech.

Several social-media users commented on the duplicity, demanding that Nikoui be released and pointing out the irony in the situation as a true measure of the “state of the union” in Biden’s America.

