Rudy Giuliani DISBARRED in New York for Serving as Trump’s Lawyer in 2020 Election

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) The former mayor of New York City and federal prosecutor, Rudolph Giuliani, was officially disbarred in the State of New York for his alleged role in challenging the 2020 election.

The New York Appeals Court in Manhattan declared that Giuliani be “disbarred from the practice of law, effective immediately, and until the further order of this Court, and his name stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-law in the State of New York,” according to reporting from the Associated Press.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew, decried the decision on X, accusing President Joe Biden and Democrat operatives of waging yet another lawfare attack on political enemies over their inherently legal efforts to investigate and challenge widespread suspicions of systemic vote fraud.

“Rudy Giuliani, the most important change agent in the history of New York City, has been disbarred,” Andrew Giuliani wrote. “Joe Biden and his leftist flunkies are simply tyrannical, they will stop at nothing to hold on to power.”

Rudy Giuliani previously had his law license suspended in the state pending a final resolution.

At least one other former Trump lawyer and current co-defendant has been disbarred for his troubles. John Eastman, a respected legal scholar at Stanford University’s Claremont Institute and former candidate for California attorney general, lost his license in the far-left state, despite the fact that he has yet to be found guilty of anything

While several states have targeted former President Donald Trump and his political allies as part of a chilling effort to weaponize the justice system against them, however, New York has been among the most egregious.

Trump, himself, has personally been subjected to three major New York trials, all on shaky evidence but with outlandish outcomes, including his recent criminal convictions for falsifying business documents during the 2016 campaign.

Giuliani has been named as a criminal defendant in at least two trials connected to the 2020 election—most recently in Arizona, where officials under state Attorney General Kris Mayes interrupted Giuliani’s 80th birthday party to serve papers on his indictment in Arizona on charges related to the 2020 election.

He also was forced into bankruptcy after a leftist judge in Washington, D.C., predetermined his guilt in a defamation case involving two Georgia election workers who were suspected of committing vote fraud, resulting in a $150 million judgment against him.

Giuliani played a key role in challenging the 2020 election results of the as a legal advisor and attorney for former President Donald Trump, leading press conferences and mounting legal challenges across the United States.

Giuliani made history for his leadership role in taking down the Mafia in New York City during his role as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Later in his life, he would become the mayor of New York City during the Sep. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center, leading the aftermath and rehabilitation of the city and earning him the recognition of “America’s Mayor.”