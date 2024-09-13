Georgia Judge Tosses Charges Against Trump, Delivering Major Blow to Fani

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Georgia judge presiding over the infamous indictment of President Donald Trump, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, dismissed three counts from the case, including two targeting the Republican presidential candidate.

Judge Scott McAfee ruled that these counts should be handled in federal court, not state court, effectively blocking Willis’s vicious attempt to pursue them as a state prosecutor.

McAfee’s ruling followed a motion by John Eastman and Shawn Tresher Still to dismiss the entire indictment based on the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. They argued that the case should be heard in federal court due to its connection to a federal election.

McAfee partially granted the motion, dismissing counts 14, 15 and 27, all related to filing false documents.

Trump’s defense attorney, Steven Sadow, praised the decision in a statement to the press, NBC News reported.

“President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again,” Sadow said. “The trial court has decided that counts 15 and 27 in the indictment must be quashed/dismissed.”

The case involves accusations by Willis against Trump and 18 others for allegedly questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The case is on hold while the defendants seek to have the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualify Willis, following bombshell revelations of the secret affair between Willis and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired for the case.

Defendants point to damning evidence suggesting that Willis awarded a taxpayer-funded contract to Wade to lead the indictment and then took several vacation trips with him, paid for by Wade using funds from the contract.

In one of the hearings over the affair, Willis claimed she reimbursed Wade for the expenses he paid during their trips. She allegedly paid him in cash, failing to provide documentation for cash withdrawals.

McAfee agreed that Willis’s relationship with Wade created an appearance of conflict of interest and ordered one of them to quit before the case could proceed.

Wade ultimately resigned from the case, but the defendants argue that Willis should also be disqualified.

If successful, the appeal could result in the case being dismissed. The Georgia Court of Appeals is set to hear arguments in December.