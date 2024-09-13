Quantcast
Thursday, September 12, 2024

Ohio Gov. Sends Troops to Springfield to Fix Haitian Problem As Residents Recall Entire City Commission

'We will not walk away...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Mike DeWine
Mike DeWine / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 10, 2024, Gov. Mike DeWine, ROhio, announced that he would send the Ohio State Highway Patrol and $2.5 million to the community of the town of Springfield that became infamous after Haitian illegal aliens started committing crimes and eating pets there.

“I want the people of Springfield and Clark County to know that as we move forward, we will continue to do everything we can to help the community deal with this surge of migrants. The federal government has not demonstrated that they have any kind of plan to deal with the issue. We will not walk away,” DeWine stated.

The Daily Mail reported that even though the governor said that he doesn’t oppose the influx of 20,000 illegals from Haiti who have flooded the city since 2020, DeWine said the federal government should do more to help Americans who have been living in this town and are affected by the disastrous immigration policy.

The news source added that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have been sent to the city to assist local law enforcement after the town’s residents started to complain about the fact that the illegals are not able to comprehend basic driving rules in the United States.

“Beginning tomorrow morning, OSHP troopers will patrol local roads with the highest crash rates and hold accountable any driver who drives erratically and risks the safety of others,” a press release said.

DeWine said that the state will send $2.5 million over two years to provide more community healthcare.

On Sept. 9, 2024, Attorney General Dave Yost, R-Ohio, also mentioned Springfield’s problems by telling his office to find a legal response to stop the federal government from dumping “an unlimited number of migrants to Ohio communities.”

The Post Millennial reported that even though DeWine previously provided emergency funding to the town for driver education, more vaccines for kids and schools and translation services, it didn’t help.

The news came as residents of the town filed a petition to recall the entire city’s commission because it allowed the invasion of illegals from Haiti.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SELLERS: Surprise! The Fake News Is Still Fake
Next article
Georgia Judge Tosses Charges Against Trump, Delivering Major Blow to Fani

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com