Ohio Gov. Sends Troops to Springfield to Fix Haitian Problem As Residents Recall Entire City Commission

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Sept. 10, 2024, Gov. Mike DeWine, R–Ohio, announced that he would send the Ohio State Highway Patrol and $2.5 million to the community of the town of Springfield that became infamous after Haitian illegal aliens started committing crimes and eating pets there.

“I want the people of Springfield and Clark County to know that as we move forward, we will continue to do everything we can to help the community deal with this surge of migrants. The federal government has not demonstrated that they have any kind of plan to deal with the issue. We will not walk away,” DeWine stated.

🚨BREAKING: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is now sending State Troopers into Springfield, OH along with millions in funding to address the Haitian migrant crisis there, saying: "The federal government has not demonstrated that they have any kind of plan to deal with the issue."… pic.twitter.com/Bewr4tH6g5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 11, 2024

The Daily Mail reported that even though the governor said that he doesn’t oppose the influx of 20,000 illegals from Haiti who have flooded the city since 2020, DeWine said the federal government should do more to help Americans who have been living in this town and are affected by the disastrous immigration policy.

The news source added that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have been sent to the city to assist local law enforcement after the town’s residents started to complain about the fact that the illegals are not able to comprehend basic driving rules in the United States.

“Beginning tomorrow morning, OSHP troopers will patrol local roads with the highest crash rates and hold accountable any driver who drives erratically and risks the safety of others,” a press release said.

DeWine said that the state will send $2.5 million over two years to provide more community healthcare.

On Sept. 9, 2024, Attorney General Dave Yost, R-Ohio, also mentioned Springfield’s problems by telling his office to find a legal response to stop the federal government from dumping “an unlimited number of migrants to Ohio communities.”

The Post Millennial reported that even though DeWine previously provided emergency funding to the town for driver education, more vaccines for kids and schools and translation services, it didn’t help.

The news came as residents of the town filed a petition to recall the entire city’s commission because it allowed the invasion of illegals from Haiti.