George Conway Livestreams FBI Raid of Fellow ‘Never Trumper’ John Bolton

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Fueling suspicions of yet another deep-state conspiracy being waged against President Donald Trump by seditious neocons, one-time GOP activist and lawyer George Conway was among the first to show up during the FBI’s raid on former national security adviser John Bolton.

Conway—who stayed with his wife, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, throughout the MAGA leader’s first term, only to divorce her in March 2023—lives about 10 minutes away from the Bolton home in Bethesda, Md., according to CNN.

After showing up for the 7 a.m. execution of a federal search warrant—possibly linked to Bolton’s mishandling of classified materials—Conway proceeded to livestream the entire event using his cell phone.

He shared his commentary in realtime with left-wing blog “The Bulwark.”

“This is very serious, what’s going on,” Conway said.

“But at the same time, you have to show these people that you’re not afraid,” he added. “And the way you show them you’re not afraid is by showing up and speaking your piece and pointing out the absurdity. Everyone’s got to stick up for each other.”

The journalism cosplayer also changed his name on X to “George ‘Action News’ Conway.”

Despite having no direct sources of information about the circumstances of the raid, Conway proceeded to tell other media on the scene that the Bolton probe was a nothingburger with purely retaliatory motives.

“From what I’ve heard, John Bolton was always fastidious with classified… material,” Conway told the local NBC News outlet. “It’s all about the fact that he wrote a book that was uncomplimentary about the president’s mental capacity and other abilities.”

George Conway may have inadvertently spilled the beans outside of John Bolton’s house: “From what I’ve heard, John Bolton was always fastidious with classified… material.” Why would George have any idea about Bolton’s handling of classified material? pic.twitter.com/CpL3GnWYDm — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 22, 2025

Trump and several of his former advisers were targeted for raids by Attorney General Merrick Garland during the Biden administration.

The raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate—in which he was accused of illegally absconding with classified information—has now become a focal point in the probe of the Russia-gate conspiracy.

Trump said Friday that he did not know in advance about the Bolton raid, and Vice President JD Vance subsequently denied that it was politically motivated.

But at least one victim of the anti-Trump lawfare conspiracy openly celebrated the reversal of fortunes.

In a series of several tweets, former Trump adviser Roger Stone—the victim of a 2019 raid conducted in connection with the Mueller investigation of the Russia-collusion hoax—taunted Bolton while drawing parallels between the two.

Patiently waiting for John Bolton's arrest photos from 6 am this morning pic.twitter.com/BeGKsjwmQ5 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 22, 2025

While the DOJ opened an investigation into Bolton shortly after the publication of his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened, it was later dropped when Biden took over the White House.

That led to early speculation that the current probe may be examining whether Bolton mishandled classified information. Since then, however, several sources—including House Intelligence Chair Rick Crawford, R-Ark.—have indicated the allegations may be of a far more serious nature, related to the overseas trafficking of information for “personal advancement.”

Crawford called for swift and stern accountability if the charges against Bolton are substantiated.

“If a low level intelligence officer or military service member did this, they would be prosecuted, lose their clearance, and be jailed,” he said. “Senior leaders must be held to the same standard.”

Based on the information being reported, this is another example of Washington politicians, from James Comey to Adam Schiff and now John Bolton, who have disgraced themselves and the offices they held for personal advancement. This is unacceptable. There must be immediate… — Rep. Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) August 23, 2025

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.