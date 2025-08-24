Sunday, August 24, 2025

George Conway Livestreams FBI Raid of Fellow ‘Never Trumper’ John Bolton

'The way you show them you’re not afraid is by showing up and speaking your piece and pointing out the absurdity. Everyone’s got to stick up for each other...'

Posted by Editor 1
George Conway
George Conway / IMAGE: @johnnymaga via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Fueling suspicions of yet another deep-state conspiracy being waged against President Donald Trump by seditious neocons, one-time GOP activist and lawyer George Conway was among the first to show up during the FBI’s raid on former national security adviser John Bolton.

Conway—who stayed with his wife, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, throughout the MAGA leader’s first term, only to divorce her in March 2023—lives about 10 minutes away from the Bolton home in Bethesda, Md., according to CNN.

After showing up for the 7 a.m. execution of a federal search warrant—possibly linked to Bolton’s mishandling of classified materials—Conway proceeded to livestream the entire event using his cell phone.

He shared his commentary in realtime with left-wing blog “The Bulwark.”

“This is very serious, what’s going on,” Conway said.

“But at the same time, you have to show these people that you’re not afraid,” he added. “And the way you show them you’re not afraid is by showing up and speaking your piece and pointing out the absurdity. Everyone’s got to stick up for each other.”

The journalism cosplayer also changed his name on X to “George ‘Action News’ Conway.”

Despite having no direct sources of information about the circumstances of the raid, Conway proceeded to tell other media on the scene that the Bolton probe was a nothingburger with purely retaliatory motives.

“From what I’ve heard, John Bolton was always fastidious with classified… material,” Conway told the local NBC News outlet. “It’s all about the fact that he wrote a book that was uncomplimentary about the president’s mental capacity and other abilities.”

Trump and several of his former advisers were targeted for raids by Attorney General Merrick Garland during the Biden administration.

The raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate—in which he was accused of illegally absconding with classified information—has now become a focal point in the probe of the Russia-gate conspiracy.

Trump said Friday that he did not know in advance about the Bolton raid, and Vice President JD Vance subsequently denied that it was politically motivated.

But at least one victim of the anti-Trump lawfare conspiracy openly celebrated the reversal of fortunes.

In a series of several tweets, former Trump adviser Roger Stone—the victim of a 2019 raid conducted in connection with the Mueller investigation of the Russia-collusion hoax—taunted Bolton while drawing parallels between the two.

While the DOJ opened an investigation into Bolton shortly after the publication of his 2020 memoir, The Room Where It Happened, it was later dropped when Biden took over the White House.

That led to early speculation that the current probe may be examining whether Bolton mishandled classified information. Since then, however, several sources—including House Intelligence Chair Rick Crawford, R-Ark.—have indicated the allegations may be of a far more serious nature, related to the overseas trafficking of information for “personal advancement.”

Crawford called for swift and stern accountability if the charges against Bolton are substantiated.

“If a low level intelligence officer or military service member did this, they would be prosecuted, lose their clearance, and be jailed,” he said.  “Senior leaders must be held to the same standard.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Texas Legislature Passes Redistricting Map, Governor to Sign into Law
Next article
CyberArk Mega-Deal Marks Latest Israeli Intelligence Acquisition in Silicon Valley

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com