Quantcast
Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Conspiracy Confirmed: Top NeverTrumpers Host Regular Call to Coordinate Strategies

'It runs the risk of creating the impression that there is an agreement or cooperation or conspiracy across mainstream media entities...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
NeverTrump salon
NeverTrumpers including (clockwise from top left): Roberta Kaplan, Norm Eisen, the Jan. 6 committee, Jeffrey Toobin, George Conway, Bill Kristol and Laurence Tribe

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Prominent opponents of former President Donald Trump host regular Friday group Zoom calls to discuss and coordinate their NeverTrump strategies, Politico reported.

The report suggested that many of the nation’s top legal experts and political commentators routinely host a teleconference, which they refer to as a “digital salon,” to exchange political gossip and ensure a unified anti-Trump strategy.

The group was reportedly started by Norm Eisen—the former Trump impeachment lawyer and ironically titled “ethics czar” for the Obama administration, given his utter dearth of nonpartisan scruples.

The salon picked up momentum in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol—helping to ensure that the corporate media stayed on message about how it was framing the psy-op event, which otherwise might have been seen as far tamer than the “mostly peaceful” race riots that the public had witnessed from left-wing activists in the months prior.

About a dozen people—including top progressive ideologues, conservative but anti-Trump legal scholars and prominent legacy media pundits—may join the call on any given Friday, although they are entirely off-the-record.

“It feels almost like a seminar in law school,” one anonymous participant told Politico, but “with a distinct anti-Trump tilt to it.”

Members include ex-conservative commentator Bill Kristol, who formally announced his switch to the Democrats in 2020; and Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe, one of former President Barack Obama’s mentors.

Another ex-conservative, Trump-spurned Lincoln Project cofounder George Conway, has also reportedly made appearances, along with Jeffrey Toobin, the former CNN legal analyst and Zoom persona non grata.

The group also routinely features special guests, the list of which includes:

Even the normally left-of-center Politico derisively called the group a symptom of today’s “Trump-media-legal-industrial complex.”

The existence of the group also confirmed what Trump himself seems to have long suspected: that there is an organized group of elites working actively against him, even using the legal system as a weapon against his campaign.

It called to mind Molly Ball’s notorious 2021 article in Time magazine, in which she gloated about the undemocratic cabal of special interests that had conspired to suppress valid information, push disinformation, foment civil disorder and manipulate the outcome of the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden.

Some within the group have likewise recognized that their gatherings confirm what has mostly been theoretical up to now.

“It runs the risk of creating the impression that there is an agreement or cooperation or conspiracy across mainstream media entities,” one anonymous attendee said, adding that the calls could “feed into some false and damaging perceptions, particularly on the right.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Delivers Gaffe-Laden Speech as He Reads Out ‘Pause’ Instructions

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com