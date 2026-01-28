Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Gay State Representative Sanctioned For Trump Penis Text 

-- READER DISCRETION, EXTREME VULGARITY --

A photograph of the phone belonging to a Missouri state legislator shows the vulgar text she received from a fellow legislator

(Mark E. Johnson, Contributor) Missouri Democrat State Representative Jeremy Dean, who describes himself as a gay man, has lost his legislative committee assignments in the wake of a text suggesting that his Republican colleagues fellate President Donald Trump

Dean texted his gag-worthy message to a female legislator, Rep. Cecelie Williams: 

“I’m surprised you guys can even talk with trumps d— shoved that far down all of your throats.” 

Dean was reacting to a congressional redistricting plan backed by Trump and State House Republicans.

A House ethics investigation concluded that Dean’s vulgar text violated ethics rules and amounted to official misconduct. Lawmakers last week formally reprimanded the orally obsessed Dean, barring him from serving on House committees, ordering him to stay at least 50 feet away from Rep. Williams, and requiring he complete “sexual harassment training.”

The House vote to sanction Dean was 138-10, with all 10 “no” votes coming from his fellow Democrats.

According to reports, Dean may also have his seat in the legislative chamber moved to a back row and lose his reserved parking space near the capitol. 

During the debate prior to the vote to sanction Dean, Williams said: 

“We are held to a higher standard, one that should exceed any corporate or private workplace. Because, let us be honest, at any other job, a message like that would be grounds for immediate termination, no questions asked. We cannot excuse behavior in the Capitol that would never be tolerated anywhere else.”

The sex act described in Dean’s text is one he may have personal familiarity with. A photograph on his campaign website shows him holding hands with his so-called “fiancé,” who appears to be male. Also according to the website: 

“Deeply engaged in civic life, Jeremy is serves [sic] as a board member for the a local LGBTQIA+ organization is an active member in several community betterment groups – collaborating on ways to strengthen the heart of the city he calls home.”  

