How To Ban Pride Flags in Public Schools

(Beth Scaer, Special to Headline USA) Paul Menard has taught at Nashua High School North for more than 20 years and currently teaches AP [Advanced Placement] Psychology.

In 2021, he orchestrated the display of LGBTQ+ posters at Nashua High North underneath a large Pride Progress flag.

Each poster featured a flag for a sexual orientation or gender identity, accompanied by a description.

There were flags for gay, bisexual, pansexual, omnisexual, polyamorous, nonbinary, transgender, lesbian, aromantic, sapphic, demisexual, achillean, xenogender, genderfluid, agender, asexual, demiromantic, and aroace as well as posters titled “What is Sexuality?” and “What is Gender?”

The latter promoted the idea that if students don’t feel comfortable with their biological sex, they can make body modifications to match their “gender.”

From Paul Menard’s email to Principal Nathan Burns and Student Activities Coordinator MaryJean Flanagan on May 11, 2021:

The idea is to make 12-15 small posters explaining the different gender and sexual orientation flags and hang them in a main hallway. Each poster would be no bigger than 11×17 and would contain an image and description of one of the flags associated with members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The SAGA group would host an informative ‘walk’ around the area contributing additional information one afternoon to anyone interested. Otherwise, the posters would hang in the hall and people could visit and educate themselves at their leisure.

Heres’ the fundraising part of it. We would sell, for a dollar, a card that says, “I’m proud to be ___” and people could write what they identify as, and we’ll hang it on the wall outside the cafeteria near the pride flag. This would be a very visible way to bring members of our hidden community out without exposing anyone because the cards would be anonymous.

Paul Menard was promoting polyamory to teens at a public high school, as well as xenogender and genderfluid gender identities, and many other unpleasant and inappropriate sexual things with these flags.

Not coincidentally, Paul Menard is also a big fan of teaching Critical Race Theory. He is one of three Nashua teachers who signed a pledge to continue teaching it despite a New Hampshire law banning it.

Nashua High North Principal Nathan Burns approved those posters, as well as the large Pride Progress flag, which hangs to this day in the school lobby where everyone has to pass by it.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The tools below developed by Beth Scaer and other New Hampshire activists could easily be adapted to fight wokeness in public schools in any state.]

Fortunately, we have two New Hampshire bills that would ban Pride flags from schools.

HB1132, prohibiting the display of certain flags in public schools and public charter schools and establishing penalties for the display of prohibited flags

HB1345, requiring schools to establish rules related to the display of flags and designate students at each school to serve as the school’s color guard

Both of these bills have public hearings on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 28. You can testify in person in support of these bills or submit your testimony to the House Education Policy and Administration committee.

To submit testimony online, click here and select Wednesday 01/28/26 as the date, then select the “House Education Policy and Administration” under committee selections, then select HB1345 at 1:30pm. You’ll have to repeat this process for HB1132 at 2pm. You can submit public testimony online until 11:59pm on the day of the hearing.

To submit testimony in person, follow the guide here and arrive early on Wednesday, 01/28/26 at 1 Granite Place, Concord, NH. Both hearings are taking place in room 232 (second floor). HB1345 is at 1:30pm and HB1132 is at 2pm.