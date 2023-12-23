Three More States Introduce Bills to Remove Biden from Ballots 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Three Republican lawmakers in different states introduced bills to exclude President Joe Biden from the Democratic primary ballot, citing a Colorado precedent to bar Americans from seeking political office without due process.

State Reps. Aaron Bernstine, R-Pa.; Charlice Byrd, R-Ga.; and Coty McGarr, R-Ariz., unveiled their proposals in a bid to ridicule the Colorado Supreme Court’s contentious decision to oust former President Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot.

Here we go…GOP state lawmakers file legislation to remove Biden from the ballot in 3 states, claiming he’s guilty of aiding an ‘insurrection’ at the border & citing his family’s foreign business dealings. They explicitly say their goal is to “showcase the absurdity” of Colorado: pic.twitter.com/A0fArAlsti — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 22, 2023

“Today, we are joining forces to introduce legislation to REMOVE Joe Biden from the ballot in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania,” the trio of lawmakers said in a joint press statement, highlighting the Colorado decision.

They added, “The absurdity of radical Democrat judges removing Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado will be a stain on the American political system for decades. By their own interpretation of the law, Joe Biden is 100% not eligible to run for political office.”

The move followed Colorado’s highest court ruling that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution disqualified Trump from seeking the presidency due to his role in what Democrats termed an “insurrection” on Jan. 6.

Jonathan Turley is fed up: “This country is a powder keg and this court is just throwing matches at it. This is hands down the most anti-democratic opinions I’ve seen in my lifetime.”pic.twitter.com/04TaVn1oat — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 20, 2023

The decision left political observers and commentators baffled, expressing widespread concerns about violation of due process as Trump has neither been indicted nor convicted on any insurrection charges.

The Republican lawmakers in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona argue that this new precedent effectively prevents anyone under scrutiny from seeking political office in the U.S.

Biden is leading an insurrection on the border. Time to remove him from the ballot. pic.twitter.com/DS4ATDkAe5 — Cory McGarr (@CoryMcGarr) December 22, 2023

“Colorado radicals just changed the game and we are not going to sit quietly while they destroy our Republic,” they added. “To be clear our objective is to showcase the absurdity of Colorado’s decision and allow ALL candidates to be on the ballot in all states. To do that we must fight back as Republicans against the communist currently running our great country.”

These lawmakers join a growing number of Republican leaders in Florida and Texas considering legislation to formally block Biden from appearing on the Democratic presidential election ballots. Notably, Biden is currently under an impeachment inquiry for allegations of bribery, corruption and influence peddling.