Quantcast
Friday, December 22, 2023

Three More States Introduce Bills to Remove Biden from Ballots 

'Colorado radicals just changed the game and we are not going to sit quietly while they destroy our Republic...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Three Republican lawmakers in different states introduced bills to exclude President Joe Biden from the Democratic primary ballot, citing a Colorado precedent to bar Americans from seeking political office without due process. 

State Reps. Aaron Bernstine, R-Pa.; Charlice Byrd, R-Ga.; and Coty McGarr, R-Ariz., unveiled their proposals in a bid to ridicule the Colorado Supreme Court’s contentious decision to oust former President Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot.

“Today, we are joining forces to introduce legislation to REMOVE Joe Biden from the ballot in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania,” the trio of lawmakers said in a joint press statement, highlighting the Colorado decision. 

They added, “The absurdity of radical Democrat judges removing Donald Trump from the ballot in Colorado will be a stain on the American political system for decades. By their own interpretation of the law, Joe Biden is 100% not eligible to run for political office.” 

The move followed Colorado’s highest court ruling that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution disqualified Trump from seeking the presidency due to his role in what Democrats termed an “insurrection” on Jan. 6. 

The decision left political observers and commentators baffled, expressing widespread concerns about violation of due process as Trump has neither been indicted nor convicted on any insurrection charges.

The Republican lawmakers in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona argue that this new precedent effectively prevents anyone under scrutiny from seeking political office in the U.S.

“Colorado radicals just changed the game and we are not going to sit quietly while they destroy our Republic,” they added. “To be clear our objective is to showcase the absurdity of Colorado’s decision and allow ALL candidates to be on the ballot in all states. To do that we must fight back as Republicans against the communist currently running our great country.” 

These lawmakers join a growing number of Republican leaders in Florida and Texas considering legislation to formally block Biden from appearing on the Democratic presidential election ballots. Notably, Biden is currently under an impeachment inquiry for allegations of bribery, corruption and influence peddling.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
SCOTUS Shuts Down Smith’s Attempt to Rush Trump ‘Immunity’ Challenge
Next article
Billionaire-Bought Wisc. Supreme Court to Gerrymander Districts for Dems

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com