Gaetz Issues Letter to Delta CEO Amid Allegations of Illegal Alien Flights

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., issued a scathing letter Friday to Delta over accusations that the airline is transporting unvetted illegal aliens from the southern border into the U.S. interior.

Addressed to Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastion, the letter seeks information about potential arrangements between the Biden administration and the major airline that facilitate the transportation of illegal immigrants lacking proper identification.

BREAKING: Congressman @mattgaetz has called for Delta CEO Ed Bastion to answer to Congress on the transportation of non-resident migrants He’s calling for Delta to answer a few very simple questions: •How many non-resident aliens has Delta airlines transported on behalf of… pic.twitter.com/ItYAKSg0ZN — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 22, 2023

“It has recently come to my attention that Delta Air Lines is transporting nonresident aliens from the southern border of the United States into the interior of the country,” Gaetz wrote. “The United States Congress has an interest in understanding pursuant to which arrangements with federal agencies and [NGOs] nonresident aliens are able to book and travel on Delta Air Lines flights.”

Gaetz’s letter was prompted by a since-viral social media posts from conservative personality Ashley St. Clair, accusing Delta of flying unvetted illegal aliens and providing boarding passes marked “NO NAME GIVEN” to individuals in Texas.

Entire flight full of migrants being shipped from processing centers on @Delta Are taxpayer dollars paying for this???? pic.twitter.com/jMwBGfIJfq — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 19, 2023

“My Delta flight from Phoenix appears to be flying migrants who crossed the border and are being shipped to New York,” St. Clair said. “When I asked a Delta representative if this was the case, his response was ‘What does it matter, they’re humans too.’ What is happening???? Are taxpayer dollars paying for this????”

In a follow-up post on Twitter, St. Clair revealed that she had received evidence suggesting Delta is issuing boarding passes to illegal aliens without proper identification.

“I am in possession of legitimate major airline boarding passes for migrants that quite literally have the name printed as ‘NO NAME GIVEN,’” she said on Twitter, refraining from sharing ticket evidence due to concerns about exposing her sources.

Incredibly difficult to post these without putting the insiders at risk. Working on it. This will continue unfold over the coming weeks but I can confirm these are legitimate boarding passes. I am at a loss for words for what I am verifying. Thank you to everybody reaching out. — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 21, 2023

As one of the most vocal critics of the Biden administration, Gaetz raised probing questions about the accusations involving Delta.

“How many non-resident aliens has Delta Air Lines transported on behalf of governmental or non-governmental organizations since January 20, 2021?” Gaetz asked.

The Florida lawmaker also questioned, “Are you now receiving, or have you ever received any incentive or reimbursement, including money, credit, or other benefits from the federal government, in exchange for the transport of non-resident aliens?”

Additionally, Gaetz asked whether TSA had informed Delta about the “acceptable forms of identification” for non-resident aliens to clear airport security.