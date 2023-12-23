Quantcast
Gaetz Issues Letter to Delta CEO Amid Allegations of Illegal Alien Flights

'How many non-resident aliens has Delta Air Lines transported on behalf of governmental...?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Wikimedia Commons: Rep. Matt Gaetz

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., issued a scathing letter Friday to Delta over accusations that the airline is transporting unvetted illegal aliens from the southern border into the U.S. interior.

Addressed to Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastion, the letter seeks information about potential arrangements between the Biden administration and the major airline that facilitate the transportation of illegal immigrants lacking proper identification.

“It has recently come to my attention that Delta Air Lines is transporting nonresident aliens from the southern border of the United States into the interior of the country,” Gaetz wrote. “The United States Congress has an interest in understanding pursuant to which arrangements with federal agencies and [NGOs] nonresident aliens are able to book and travel on Delta Air Lines flights.” 

Gaetz’s letter was prompted by a since-viral social media posts from conservative personality Ashley St. Clair, accusing Delta of flying unvetted illegal aliens and providing boarding passes marked “NO NAME GIVEN” to individuals in Texas. 

“My Delta flight from Phoenix appears to be flying migrants who crossed the border and are being shipped to New York,” St. Clair said. “When I asked a Delta representative if this was the case, his response was ‘What does it matter, they’re humans too.’ What is happening???? Are taxpayer dollars paying for this????” 

In a follow-up post on Twitter, St. Clair revealed that she had received evidence suggesting Delta is issuing boarding passes to illegal aliens without proper identification. 

“I am in possession of legitimate major airline boarding passes for migrants that quite literally have the name printed as ‘NO NAME GIVEN,’” she said on Twitter, refraining from sharing ticket evidence due to concerns about exposing her sources.

As one of the most vocal critics of the Biden administration, Gaetz raised probing questions about the accusations involving Delta. 

“How many non-resident aliens has Delta Air Lines transported on behalf of governmental or non-governmental organizations since January 20, 2021?” Gaetz asked.  

The Florida lawmaker also questioned, “Are you now receiving, or have you ever received any incentive or reimbursement, including money, credit, or other benefits from the federal government, in exchange for the transport of non-resident aliens?” 

Additionally, Gaetz asked whether TSA had informed Delta about the “acceptable forms of identification” for non-resident aliens to clear airport security.

