Airlines Reportedly Issuing ‘NO NAMES GIVEN’ Boarding Passes to Immigrants

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Conservative personality Ashley St. Clair said on Thursday that she has obtained unnamed boarding passes allegedly intended for illegal aliens, raising concerns about security risks with airlines transporting immigrants to major U.S. cities.

St. Clair stated that insiders provided her with the alleged boarding passes following her viral video depicting what she claimed were illegal aliens boarding flights headed for New York City.

My @Delta flight from Phoenix appears to be flying migrants who crossed the border and are being shipped to New York When I asked a Delta representative if this was the case, his response was “What does it matter, they’re humans too” What is happening???? pic.twitter.com/zew340d6u2 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 19, 2023

“I am in possession of legitimate major airline boarding passes for migrants that quite literally have the name printed as ‘NO NAME GIVEN,’” she said on Twitter.

In a subsequent post, St. Clair declined to share photos of the purported boarding passes due to concerns it might jeopardize her sources’ identities.

“Incredibly difficult to post these without putting the insiders at risk. Working on it. This will continue [to] unfold over the coming weeks but I can confirm these are legitimate boarding passes,” she added, expressing shock at the leaked allegations.

St. Clair’s accusations coincided with reports from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, suggesting that DHS might have admitted unvetted refugees through the infamous CBP One app.

Ted Cruz hammers DHS on TSA screening of migrants boarding flights: ‘This is alarming’ https://t.co/DAVXsS9tt1 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 21, 2023

Cruz sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to inquire whether TSA is properly vetting and identifying refugee applicants before accepting “alternative” forms of identification.

“While Americans must present an acceptable form of identification to fly, or at least have their identities confirmed, TSA (Transportation Security Administration) is permitting illegal aliens without ID to opt for an alternate identity verification process utilizing the…’CBP One’ app,” Cruz wrote in a five-page letter.

“In effect, TSA is applying one standard for verifying the identities of American citizens, and another, weaker standard for ‘verifying’ the identities of illegal aliens. This is alarming,” he added.

St. Clair, employed at the satirical news site Babylon Bee, declared receiving numerous tips from individuals tied with major U.S. airlines who are raising concerns that unidentified illegal aliens are being transported into Americans cities.

“Entire flight full of migrants being shipped from processing centers on @Delta,” she said on a viral video Twitter. “Are taxpayer dollars paying for this????” She added that the alleged immigrants are identifiable because they were carrying bags from Border Patrol processing centers.

If confirmed, these flights would differ from those orchestrated by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. In response to Chicago’s lawsuits against buses transporting immigrants, Abbott announced Texas-sponsored flights to transport illegal aliens to sanctuary cities.